Anacortes Community Theatre is reorganizing its season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Limits on gatherings and worries about public safety shifted most of the theater’s season to next year, including “High School Musical,” which was just weeks away from opening when theaters around the country closed their doors.
ACT replaced each of its previously scheduled shows with new ones, with smaller casts and which can be presented virtually if needed.
“Although we plan to perform and film these productions on our main stage, our current plan is to stream all performances until it is safe to open our doors to a live audience,” the ACT Board of Directors wrote on the theater’s website.
Up first is “Shooting Star” by Jack Neary, which is already scheduled to be recorded and presented virtually June 5-27.
The show features two former college sweethearts who have an unexpected reunion when they are snowed in at the same airport overnight.
Then, it’s “Thank you, 10!” a night of eight original 10-minute plays written by area playwrights. That show is July 31-Aug. 22.
From Aug. 28-Sept. 19 is “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister,” written by Jack Neary. The show features Brian Dowd, who has spent 10 years wrestling some unrequited feelings for Jerry Finnegan’s sister, who lives next door. When he hears she is getting married, he knows he needs to speak up or lose her forever.
“A Night Out,” is Sept. 25-Oct. 24 and is a music revue featuring favorite tunes presented by area actors.
“A Christmas Carol,” scheduled for Nov. 27-Dec. 19, is a 1940s live radio show brings the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge through a cast of voice actors and sound effect technicians.
Tickets to each show are $20 a person.
Information: acttheatre.com.
The theater is offering other virtual options for its patrons.
It is hosting virtual classes through its Class ACT program for the performing arts. The classes give young people the chance to try out some new skills from their own home.
The ACT Facebook page is also home to a popular Quarantine Theater series. The theater is posting videos of songs, funny scenes and monologues created by actors from Anacortes and across the greater Skagit Valley region and Bellingham.
