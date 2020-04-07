Anacortes Community Theatre is making some major changes to its 2020 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, moving most of its shows to next year.
The theater will bring “High School Musical,” originally scheduled to start April 2, to the stage when it is safe to do so.
The rest will be moved to the 2021 season, ACT board President T.J. Fantini said. Those shows are “Ada and the Engine,” “Cash on Delivery!,” Gypsy” and “Glorious.”
“We’ve never postponed the run of one show, let alone five shows,” Fantini said.
But that was the best option because of the time it takes to stage major shows.
The annual Play Day, which helps determine shows for the following year, is canceled this year.
The theater is coming up with replacement shows for the rest of this season to fill in for those that are moving to next year. The replacements will be smaller and more adaptable, Fantini said.
The first is “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney. The show, which features letters between two people who grew up together and then went their separate ways, but continued to write to each other.
Cast in the show are couples who live together, so they can rehearse and potentially record themselves without being near people in other households. That way, the show can be presented online if necessary, Fantini said.
Other replacement shows are not confirmed.
“Everything is fluid right now,” Fantini said.
The theater is also working on other online activities. The Aktion Club (a portion of the Kiwanis Club for adults with disabilities) is scheduled to have a music revue later this year. Leaders are sending out videos so members can practice their songs.
ACT is also hosting Quarantine Theater videos on its Facebook page, Fantini said. Area actors are recording themselves singing songs or performing scenes and monologues. The theater then posts videos for people to enjoy.
Actors from Anacortes, Mount Vernon, Bellingham and other surrounding areas are taking part, too.
“We are doing what we can to keep the performing arts community Anacortes and beyond engaged,” Fantini said.
Information: acttheatre.com
