As the Anacortes High School drama club prepares to perform in its next show, it is squeezing in rehearsals where and when it can.
The performances, which will be in the AHS commons, are Jan. 9-11, months after they were originally scheduled.
The delayed construction on Brodniak Hall kept delaying the performance of “Monty Python’s Edukational Show” and eventually meant the club needed to find another venue.
Brodniak Hall should reopen at the end of January, but the drama club can’t wait that long, director Scott Burnett said. Rehearsals for the current show are already overlapping with the club’s spring musical. The two casts have some overlap and trade off when they rehearse.
The rehearsal spaces have been less than ideal. For most, the students practice in Burnett”s classroom, between the student desks and the whiteboards. For the larger dance number, they practice around the lunch tables in the commons, or in the hallway.
Students have had to stretch out rehearsals for months, putting off other obligations and responsibilities to continue to prepare for a show that keeps getting delayed.
The show in the commons marks the third location the club has performed since Brodniak closed for renovations in summer 2018. First, the club staged its shows at Anacortes Community Theatre. Then, it moved to Island View Elementary School and now is at AHS. Each location has challenges, but the biggest is the smaller size for the audience.
The drama club runs mainly on donations, so a smaller audience can hurt financially.
“It’s been brutal for us,” Burnett said.
The program is bringing in about half the donations it normally does. In a year when it plans to perform a musical, like this year, the money is even more necessary.
These shows cannot be performed for free. Musicals are especially expensive, and if “Monty Python’s Edukational Show” isn’t successful next week, parts of the spring show will likely be scaled down. Even a sizeable donation from a parent won’t help the program pay for all the costumes and sets it wants, Burnett said.
“We’ll have to cut some corners,” he said.
The current show is fast and fun to watch, Burnett said. It is the only licensed collection of Monty Python work on stage. These are well-known skits and should be recognizable to those watching. That makes the process more challenging for the actors and more fun.
One person to look for is Mapula Mmatli, a 17-year-old junior exchange student from South Africa. In addition to being the show’s student director, she is taking part in some of the pieces. She adds a lot to the production, Burnett said.
Mmatti said she studied drama at home and wanted to keep going.
Auditioning for a school club was a new experience because she had no school clubs in South Africa.
Much to her surprise, Burnett asked her to help lead him in directing the show. She helps people with their lines and costumes and makes sure things go as planned.
“It’s so funny,” she said. “A lot of people take part in the show, and there are so many different personalities.”
The rest of the cast is Chloe Chambers, Gabe Burnett, Ben Marshall, Scott Geer, Max Hanesworth, Lily-Rose Day, Jack Murphy, Harlan Eggleston, Isabella Butler and Benjamin Burton.
Chambers, a sophomore, said this show is different than any she’s done. It doesn’t run like a play and instead challenges her to play several different characters.
“It’s totally different, and you never know what direction it’s going in,” she said.
The biggest challenge for the show has been having no finish line, she said. For most of the rehearsal process, she and her castmates didn’t know when the show would be done. They put off jobs and other after-school activities to make sure they were ready to perform.
For those who had to audition and start rehearsing a musical at the same time, it’s been an extra challenge.
“It’s been a great test of strength,” Chambers said.
Marshall, a senior, said it’s been great to take on iconic skits and scenes, although it’s intimidating. Some people in the audience will expect replicas of the original show. That means being very sure of lines.
“Sometimes we panic because we want to stay as close to the source material as possible,” he said.
