At the beginning of the year, a group of students in the Anacortes High School Drama III classroom sat down and started writing sketches.
Over the next two weeks, they wrote jokes and tried out plotlines. Then they performed their short pieces in front of the other class members.
Some went well, some didn’t.
In the next class period, they started all over again.
Over the course of the school year, they have written, cut, polished, cast and rehearsed a series of 16 short comedy sketches that have all come together for a performance at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Brodniak Hall.
The show, called “One Man’s Trash” is completely conceived, written, directed and performed by Drama III students.
Performers are Micah Apple, Gabe Burnett, Chloe Chambers, Hailey Claridge, Kristi Duncan, Farouk El-Zaatari, Michael Hanrahan, Izzy McAlister, Lalon McLean, Rachel Offley, Lucy Price, Isabel Shainin, Lucy Shainin, Lulu Sullivan, Riley Thomas, Cassius Tossavainen, Lilliana Treanor and William Waldrop.
Other contributing class members are Flynn Howard, Riley King and Nolan Wolf.
The students also handled lighting, posters, publicity and sound, according to teacher Scott Burnett. A big dance finale features choreography by Apple and the Shainins.
The drama class completes a show like this every year, but this is the first time in five years the students have been able to perform it in Brodniak Hall. First, the theater was under construction during the AHS remodel.
Then, COVID-19 hit.
Having the chance to perform original work in front of an audience is not something every kid gets, so it’s great to have it back for these ones, Burnett said.
“They came in without the same amount of training my actors have normally had and they worked through the difficulties together,” he said.
As the students create their pieces, certain themes start to stand out.
This year, many had storylines that related to nostalgia and then to antiques or antique stores, El-Zaatari said. That morphed into second-hand shopping and finally thrift shops, which is the final theme tying all the pieces together in the show. As the class refined the final pieces, they created stories that fit in that theme.
As the year went on, it became harder to come up with original ideas and keep cranking out sketches, Hanrahan said.
“There was a lot of pressure to get out skits quickly,” he said.
Writing together takes flexibility and collaboration skills, Burnett said in a message in the show’s program.
It also brings people together, Hanrahan said. He said he hasn’t been in drama classes at AHS before, so when he joined this year, working on the sketches was a great way to immerse himself in this world and make connections with classmates.
“It’s a bridge to make some new relationships,” he said.
El-Zaatari said it can be a struggle to get through the sketch, but then there is a “Eureka” moment that brings everything together. That doesn’t mean all sketches make it through, he said.
A couple cast members picked their favorite pieces during a rehearsal last week.
For El-Zaatari, there were two: “Cowboys” is about two cowboys who are growing up and have to decide whether to become cowmen or stay a cowboy. “Origin of Goodwill” is a parody story about the founding of Goodwill.
Hanrahan’s favorite is “Therapy Session,” which features a couple going through therapy with what Hanrahan described as a “unique therapist.”
Duncan picked two. “Hallmark” is a parody of the Hallmark Channel (and its lack of LGBTQ+ content) by presenting the idea that the channel put on a one-time-only Pride special. “Period Romance” shows what happens when one character reads a historical romance novel and the characters from that book come to life in the aisles of a thrift store.
Creative writing can be challenging, but also a lot of fun, Duncan said. It’s been a long few years without live theater during the pandemic, she said.
“I really missed it,” she said.
Attendees can come and get some of that joy for themselves by watching the show, she said.
