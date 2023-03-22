Two Anacortes High School students recently got a front-line look at state government through a student page program.
Sophomore Yma Lovelett and freshman Holden VanQuickenborne served as student Senate pages from Feb. 26 to March 3 in Olympia.
Lovelett, daughter of state Sen. Liz Lovelett, said she wanted to learn more about her mother's work and what goes on there.
VanQuickenborne said she thought it would be a good experience and would look on her resume and college applications.
Because they were already friends, the duo figured out how to make sure their weeks as pages lined up so they could go at the same time.
Each day of their week had them working from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and included two hours of page school, where they learned about the different elements of state government.
Then, they served both on the Senate floor and spent time in the page room, where they could complete homework or watch the proceedings on TV. Lovelett said that's what she did because she wanted to keep up with the bills being presented.
At page school, the students learned about checks and balances, the difference between the House and the Senate and how a bill is made, Lovelett said.
They also learned about the relationship between the two political parties and how they interact, VanQuickenborne said.
When on the floor, the student pages hand out documents and make sure everyone has what they need. They listen to the proceedings and hear about proposed bills and personal testimony. It can be emotional, VanQuickenborne said.
Another part of the process included the girls sitting in a mock committee with other Senate and House of Representative pages.
They created a fake bill together and had to present it to their committee. Their bill was about how to keep plastic fishing nets from becoming litter in the water.
Lovelett and VanQuickenborne proposed that a tag be added to each net, so if they washed up on shore, they could be traced back to the person or business that lost them.
Each located net would incur a hefty fine, and enough infractions would mean losing the fishing license completely, Lovelett said.
Both Lovelett and VanQuickenborne said they found the program worthwhile.
Program applications are still available at leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/Pages/default.aspx.
