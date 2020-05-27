The Anacortes School District moved to an online-only format in mid-March, just like other schools across the state and those around the world in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The transition was easier for some classes than others.
For arts-based classes, it’s taken some extra creativity.
Chris Dyel, who teaches band, and Carole Leander, who teaches choir, both said they’ve struggled to find a way for technology to replace in-person learning when it comes to music courses.
While students still getting an education in music, they don’t get the performance and musical collaboration experience a band class typically provides, Dyel said.
Leander is constantly looking to groups of other choir directors and school leaders for new ideas.
“I feel like every week I’m trying a different type of assignment to see what is most motivating and engaging to students,” Leander wrote in an email. “Artists and musicians are creative people, and I have no doubt that we will work through this together.”
Marcus Staples, a junior at Anacortes High School, plays the bass clarinet for the wind ensemble, the tuba for the athletic band and the baritone sax for jazz band. He plans to pursue music after high school and is definitely missing meeting in person with bands right now.
“I will likely be a band director myself in the future, though my big interest is in designing and building instruments of my own,” he said in an email. “I want to improve the quality of what a ‘student level’ instrument is, modify my own instruments, and design lower members of pre-existing instrument families.”
He was involved in the drama department’s production of “Band Geeks” and two competition-level concert contests, all of which were canceled.
Staples said while the pandemic has certainly brought challenges, it won’t stop him from playing.
“As with all performing arts, band is greatly impacted by social distancing,” he wrote in his email. “We have been limited to recording ourselves for assignments
