A canceled event didn’t stand in the way of Anacortes’ biggest March for Meals fundraising group this year.
The Anacortes Aktion Club, a part of the Kiwanis Club, works every year to bring in the most money it can to support Meals on Wheels.
It has been the fundraisers’ top group for years and participated even though the March for Meals Bowling Bash was canceled.
The club for adults with disabilities brought in $17,370 for Meals on Wheels in Skagit County. This is its eighth consecutive year as the top fundraising group with an eight-year total of more than $91,000.
The biggest two individual fundraisers were Sonja Erlandson with $4,000 and Curt Johnson with $5,000. Elizabeth Rubenstein and Laurie Muehler each brought in $1,000.
Team sponsors include Bill Gillespie of RIS Insurance, Joel and Clara Hamel, Kim Rubenstein, Caravan Gallery, Dennis and Nancy Schafer and Anneke Den Haan.
Meals on Wheels in Skagit County serves seniors who are unable to make food for themselves. Each meal has a suggested donation of $4, but no one is turned away for inability to pay. The March for Meals is its biggest fundraising event of the year.
The number of seniors receiving meals has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Skagit County Senior Program Coordinator Renee Corcoran, who runs the Wheels on Meals program, said earlier this year.
(0) comments
