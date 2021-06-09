Balloons, signs and large cardboard cutouts of top fundraisers greeted members of the Aktion Club out front of the Senior Activity Center on Saturday, June 5.
A drive-thru celebration helped mark a special occasion: Since 2012, the club has raised $107,000 for the Meals on Wheels program in Skagit County.
To celebrate breaking through the $100,000 mark, members of the Meals on Wheels program, representatives of the Senior Activity Center (including former director Sally Hill), Mayor Laurie Gere, County Commissioner Ron Wesen, members of the Anacortes Fire Department and other community members waved and cheered for the club members as they made their way through the line. All members received a certificate of thanks and a gift bag.
“This partnership with the Aktion Club has meant so much to us, so we wanted to take the time to properly thank them,” said Renee Corcoran, who runs the Skagit County Meals on Wheels program.
The Aktion Club, a part of the Kiwanis Club for adults with disabilities, participates each year in the March for Meals drive to bring in donations. Challenges of the past couple years have meant more need for Meals on Wheels with less opportunity for fundraising, but club members still came through.
Kirk Kennedy has run the March for Meals event since it started in 2005 and said he is inspired by the Aktion Club showing up every year.
“It shows that every member of the community can contribute,” he said. “We are so grateful.”
The top three fundraisers this year received extra recognition from the Meals on Wheels crew. They are Curt Johnson ($6,857), Laurie Mueller ($2,630) and Sonja Erlandson ($2,329).
Johnson said he has been fundraising since the beginning and has earned the top spot every year since, except one year when he tied with Erlandson.
“It’s to help shut-ins or people who can’t get out to get a good meal,” Johnson said. “It’s also nice to help.”
He has been so instrumental in the Meals on Wheels events that he also sits on the board for the area Meals on Wheels program to help plan the annual March for Meals events.
Being a part of Aktion Club is fun, he said. The group sometimes goes on field trips, has parties and spends time together, he said.
Each year, the club raises money for several organizations outside of Meals on Wheels, especially through its E-cycling program. The club members choose where that money will be donated.
They also usually field several teams for the March for Meals events. The biggest component of March for Meals is traditionally the Bowling Bash, but it had to be canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
The Aktion Club has been the March for Meals top fundraising group for many years, helping to bring in $1 million in donations since 2005.
The Meals on Wheels program is different here than in some places, Kennedy said. Instead of dropping off frozen meals, volunteers in Anacortes drop off fresh, hot meals five days a week to people using the services with frozen meals for weekends.
In addition to hot food, it also gives seniors another point of human contact in the day, he said. That has been especially important during the pandemic, when many seniors are shut off from the world.
Right now, area Skagit County Meals on Wheels volunteers and staff are creating and delivering more than 2,400 weekly meals to 425 homebound seniors countywide.
In Anacortes, 86 seniors are signed up for services, and 64 people are lending their time here to work in the kitchen and deliver the food.
