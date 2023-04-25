The Anacortes Aktion Club received celebrity treatment Friday, April 21, with a walk down the red carpet, posing for photos and, of course, pizza and bingo.
The club, which is an arm of the Kiwanis Club for adults with disabilities, raised money in a big way for the county's annual March for Meals fundraiser for Meals on Wheels.
For a dozen years, the club has made it a mission to raise money for this cause. It started with a Bowling Bash. Fundraisers have since changed, but the club still keeps bringing in donations.
This year, the club bested its previous total to bring in $26,189 for the program. The entire March for Meals month brought in about $70,000, said Renee Corcoran, the county's nutrition program coordinator.
"This was a big chunk of it," she said.
At the red carpet celebration, volunteers awarded each club member with certificates designating how much they raised.
Four members earned special awards for bringing at least $1,000 each.
Daniel Garcia brought in $1,000, Laurie Mueller brought in $2,700 and Sonja Erlandson brought in $5,547. The top fundraiser again this year was Curt Johnson, who brought in $10,863 in donations.
In the 12 years that the club has been taking part in Meals on Wheels, it has raised $156,159.
"You are really making a difference in the community," Corcoran told the club at the event. "You help us out, and we are so thankful for that."
