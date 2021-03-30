The Anacortes Aktion Club has a new location for electronics recycling and is back to help people recycle old TVs and computers.
The club, a part of the Kiwanis Club for adults with disabilities, hosts e-cycling once a month as a fundraiser.
The next e-cycle day is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10, at Frontier Building Supply, 1911 Commercial Ave. It will continue at the same time and location on the second Saturday of each month.
The club will take TVs, computers, monitors and e-readers free of charge and will take items like printers and other electronics for a small donation.
The club participates in the state’s E-Cycle program. Any money made is donated back to the community, to the tune of more than $80,000 in the years the club has been doing the program.
Information: anacortesaktion.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.