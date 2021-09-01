Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Seafarers Memorial Park will fill with music Saturday, Sept. 4, as the annual AMP Fest moves from Guemes Island to its new location.
The event, hosted by the Anacortes Music Project, is the third of its kind and will feature 20 bands over roughly nine hours.
The festival has been at the Guemes Island General Store in the past, but it was time to move to a bigger, more accessible venue, AMP Director Sommer Carter said.
The goal of AMP is to amplify local music, Carter said. This music event gives the chance for 20 Anacortes bands to showcase their songs, reach more people and have time to perform.
Some of the bands have been playing together for more than 20 years, and others are new, she said. They represent a range of music types.
So much of what makes a town great is its art and culture, and music is a huge part of that, Carter said.
The event is free to attend, though AMP is taking donations with the hopes to open a physical space that will offer room for rehearsal space, classes, a radio station, an all-ages performance venue and a place to keep an archive of area bands and musicians, Carter said.
Food trucks and a beer garden will be on site during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.