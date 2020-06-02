By Briana Alzola
The nonprofit Anacortes Waterfront Alliance plans to start offering rentals again this week so people can get a boat or a paddleboard to get out onto the water.
This year, for the first time, that includes a keelboat program. The small keelboat is a little more stable than the other sailboats available for use, said Waterfront Alliance Director Kevin Pratt.
“There are still things people can do in the community right now,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to get out and play on the water.”
The keelboat and sailboats are available for rent to those who have gone through the group’s “Learn to Sail” program or who have sailing experience. Community members can also sign up for a skippered ride if they would like a staff member to act as captain.
The alliance is focused on safety for visitors, who will be helped at a distance and then watched from a safety boat while they are on the water.
Rentals are available from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
As the county moves through the phases in Gov. Jay Inslee’s, the Waterfront Alliance can open back up more of its programs, Pratt said. That will take time, though, and normal summer classes will have to wait until the county is in Phase 4.
The money that comes from all the programs helps with the Waterfront Alliance’s mission to connect the people of this area and the water, Pratt said.
It helps fund programs for youths, classes and vehicle maintenance. The costs of the rentals and classes don’t cover operational costs, which are subsidized by private donations, Pratt said. It also raises money through memberships, which allow supporters to sign up for access to all Waterfront Alliance programs at once, Pratt said.
The alliance also hosts a Lido 14 Fleet race on Thursday afternoons. That program will start back up Thursday, Pratt said.
Learn more at anacorteswaterfront.org.
