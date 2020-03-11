Three students dressed like Puritans stood at the top of the stairs, their heads bowed together as they prepared for a performance.
Inside a classroom, a girl stood in front of a screen, explaining to a panel of judges details about her documentary about the Wampanoag people they had just seen.
Downstairs, another group of students explained their presentation board (complete with a 3-D model and built-in lights), while a group of parents lined the hall, holding coffee cups and waiting for their students to continue on in a history-filled competition.
Anacortes Middle School has hosted the regional competition for National History Day for three years now. Each year, the number of AMS student entries has grown.
“This is the most kids we’ve ever had,” teacher Molly Robbins said.
Robbins and fellow AMS teacher Sam Guzik assign projects in their classrooms, but it’s up the kids if they then want to compete.
Almost 50 AMS students competed this year at the regional competition Saturday at the school, and 24 will move on to the state competition on April 25 at Central Washington University.
The theme this year was “Barriers in History,” and each individual or team picked a topic and then completed a project as either a documentary, a performance, an exhibit, a website or a paper.
Projects from Anacortes this year varied from Betty Lowan to the bald eagles and DDT. Students chose a topic, based on some requirements from their teachers, and then researched it before explaining to judges why it represented breaking through a barrier in history.
Some groups or individual students knew what they wanted to research from the beginning. Keira Hines said she had studied Native Americans in a previous grade and wanted to learn more. She ended up presenting an individual documentary called “The Pilgrim-Wampanoag Peace Treaty.”
Ashley Stevens and Danika Matuska originally looked at Rosie the Riveter but found too many things already written about her, so they ended up creating a website called “Levi Coffin and the Undergound Railroad.”
“We wanted to do a story that hadn’t been told before, that we could present to the world,” Matuska said.
The top three vote getters in each category move on to state.
This year, those students from Anacortes are:
• Owen Roberson, Gavin Foster and Dillon Piacentino (group documentary, second place)
• Timothy Peterson, Amelie Harper and Tashi Schorr (group exhibit, third place)
• Mikiah Dunham, Chloe Hart and Naomi Norgard (group exhibit, third place)
• Rachel Hankey and Bella Gentry (group exhibit, first place)
• Allison Geibig, Kate McFayden, Tatum Swapp and Katie Hackstadt (group performance, third place)
• Evelyn Keyes, Tessa Shainin and Natalie Cardon (group performance, second place)
• Kierstan Dotzauer, Lily Reeder, Mia McGaha and Sophia Kuhnlein (group performance, first place)
• Aeden Peterson (paper, second place);
• Silvia Ellis (paper, first place).
Gentry and Hankey worked together on an exhibit about Clara Barton, the founder of the American Red Cross.
Barton helped break down barriers and pave the way for women, even when men fought back, Hankey said. She founded a school at age 19, for example, and then wasn’t allowed to run it. So, she turned to nursing instead, working on battlefields.
Barton is less well-known than some other women, but she did some “amazing stuff,” Gentry said.
In the documentary category Roberson, Foster and Piancentino researched Ferdinand Porsche because they liked Porsche cars. Named the Car Engineer of the Century, Porsche also created the Volkswagen Bug and had a history with the Nazi party.
The boys said they were fascinated by what they learned, but the project was a lot of work.
Doing a documentary means a lot of visuals, they said. And using a lot of pictures means spending a lot of time doing citations — 21 pages of citations.
“I worked for eight hours straight one Saturday,” Piacentino said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.