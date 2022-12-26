Please submit event calendar listings for online publication and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Announcements
• The Kiwanis Thrift Shop, located at 420 O Ave., will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31. Donations are also suspended on Dec. 31 and on Jan. 6.
Events
• Enchantrix will perform a New Year's Eve concert at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 901 Seventh St.
• A New Year's Eve party at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets are $35. swintickets.com.
• An Anacortes Police Department pet food and supply drive runs through Dec. 31. Donations are accepted at the APD lobby and Pet Place Market. Items needed are dry cat and dog food, gift certificates to local feed stores, monetary donations, cat litter, small animal supplies, beds and blankets or towels (new or gently used), as well as new or gently used tack and cleaning supplies.
Monetary donations are used for animals in need and go to help local pet assistance organizations.
• The Anacortes Key Club will host a Christmas Tree Pickup for Jan. 7. Email KeyClubAnacortes@gmail.com to schedule pickup. Donations are welcome.
Music
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Janette West at 6 p.m. Wednesday and The Savage Blues Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Min Far at 10 p.m. Saturday and Goodtime Hustle at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts Three for Silver at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473. The center is closed Monday, Jan. 2.
– A book club will discuss "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
– A functional fitness class is 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Monday, Jan. 16. The class is a blend of movements that include squatting, reaching, pushing and pulling. It will also include balance and strength training. The fee is $4 per class paid to instructor Deb Nicol. A 10-class discount pass is $35.
– Music-based Arts in Healthcare program SongShine, which is designed to help those who have Parkinson's Disease, stroke, neurological disorders or other issues with aging voices, is in an eight-week course from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 16 to March 6. Speech-language pathologist Libby Lewis will lead the class alongside marriage and family practitioner (and piano accompanist) David White. The cost is $96. Registration: 360-230-8010.
– Dancing to the music of the big band era with Taylor Winningham is 10-11 a.m. Thursday mornings. The fee is $10 a person.
– T’ai Chi Chih with Joan Roulac is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-31. The practice focuses on health and harmony. The fee for the four-week class is $75. Registration: 360-298-2789 or Joan@MountaintopMusings.com
– A line dancing group led by Kim Hargrove, Kathy VanLuven and Jackie Anderson is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Fees are $10 per person or $15 per couple per class.
– instructor Dick Weber and other carvers from will lead a woodcarving group 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays. All skill levels are welcome and attendees should bring their own tools and projects. The fee is $5 per session.
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– A childbirth education class is five weeks from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in January at this hospital.
– A class called "Healthy Me in '23" is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the hospital.
– A class on end-of-life paperwork with Hospice of the Northwest, is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a family nature walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, starting at the A Avenue trailhead.
A senior stroll is at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, starting at the A Avenue trailhead.
Community wetlands monitoring is at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org/
