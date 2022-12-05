Please submit event calendar listings for online publication and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Events
• An open house to celebrate the completion of Birch Tree Village, five affordable townhomes built by the Anacortes Housing Authority, is at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. The townhomes are located at 1010 19th St. The event will start with a ribbon cutting, followed by tours.
Arts
• The fourth- and fifth-grade students of Fidalgo Elementary School will present "A Christmas Carol" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Music
• Andre Feriante, a Northwest local musician and songwriter, performs "An invitation to Dream" at 7 p.m. Friday, at the Center for Spiritual Living, 1013 Fifth St. The suggested donation is $20.
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Joan Penney at 6 p.m. Wednesday, The Unknowns at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dr. Sweets and Ireland Woods at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Sheri Robert Greimes and Jo Mama at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Cozmic Sauce at 9 p.m. Saturday and Three For Silver at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
At the library
The Anacortes Library will host many events for community members through December.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is always available.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• The library will host a booth at the Wonderland Walk at Washington Park from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The outdoor booth features holiday cheer and information about winter programs.
• The Second Sunday Jazz series presents the Whistle Lake Quartet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The quartet started as a duo at the Rockfish Grill in 1993. Now it features Todd Anderson on drums, Tim Eslick on bass, Andy Carr on piano and Jamie Findlay on guitar.
• Jazz Lecture Series continues when Barry Erb, a local big band leader and saxophonist, presents "The Evolution of Big Bands" at 2 p..m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the community meeting room.
• Jingle Jazz, holiday favorites with A’Town Big Band, is 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave.
• Puzzle Palooza is Monday, Dec. 19, to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The library will collect gently used puzzles, and anyone who wants to can take a puzzle home.
• Tech help is available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the help desk.
For kids and teens
• Family storytimes are 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Dec. 9 and 16, in the community room.
• LEGOs in the Library is 3-5 p.m. Fridays in the children's department.
• A middle school holiday craft and chill gathering, for those in sixth through eighth grades, is 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the community room.
• The Art and Books Solstice Hangout for those in ninth to 12th grades is 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the community room.
• A high school creative writing group meets 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
– Retired physical therapist Paul Sherman will showcase how to use trekking poles to walk and hike safely across different types of terrain from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
– Free blood pressure checks are from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Tuesday, Dec. 27.
– Students from Island View Elementary School will sing carols at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
– A COVID-19 and flu shot booster clinic is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. No appointment required.
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Cost is $10 per person, per class.
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Registration: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays until Dec. 14.
– A virtual class on breastfeeding is at noon Wednesday.
– A class on dietary strategies to lower blood pressure is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, online.
– A car seat booster clinic is 2-4 p.m. Thursday. Appointments: CarSeatsNW@gmail.com.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host community science wetland monitoring is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org
A senior stroll is 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, starting at the Ray Auld Drive parking lot.
