Announcements
• All city buildings (including City Hall, the library and the Senior Activity Center) will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Monday garbage collection is moved to Tuesday, Jan. 17. Totes should be at the curb by 7 a.m. Extra garbage must be placed in city pre-paid bags.
Events
• The Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women presents “Woman at the Helm: Defying Stereotypes in the Male-Dominated Maritime World” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Anacortes Library. Capt. Phyllis Woolwine, a master mariner and professional educator, will describe her career, from piloting large vessels and teaching science to establishing the maritime school Shearwater University. This program is at the library or via Zoom. Get a Zoom link by emailing aauw.meeting@gmail.com.
• The Anacortes Farmers Market will hold a winter market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
• The Skyline Garden Club presents "Deer Resistant Drama," led by Karen Chapman, a local designer and author who will talk about creating fence-free gardens that deer will leave alone. Doors open at 1 p.m. for registration and social time on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way. The talk starts at 1:30 p.m. Non-member fee is $5.
• The City of Anacortes is hosting an esports league for ages 10 and older. The league starts in mid-January. Information: dustins@cityofanacortes.org^
Arts
• Auditions for "Singin' in the Rain" are 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, at Anacortes Community Theatre. Information: acttheatre.com/singin-in-the-rain/
• "As You Like It" runs Feb. 3-25 at Anacortes Community Theatre. Tickets are $25. Information: acttheatre.com
Music
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Mike Faast and Samish Bay Swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Pacific Twang at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Christina Atteberry at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, the CD Woodbury Trio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and Fidalgo Swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Goodtime Hustle at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and The Long Haulers at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts Three for Silver at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
At the library
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events:
• Talking with Teens, a workshop for adults led by Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, will focus on consent, boundaries and healthy relationships and begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
• The Maritime Speaker Series returns with a nautical lecture by Andy Schwenk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the community room. He grew up in Anacortes working for charter companies and has completed more than 50 TransPacific crossings on sailboats.
• The library will join with PFLAG Skagit to present the film "My Otherland," a story about people becoming their authentic selves, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The film is created by Linden Jordan, who made a life-changing decision at age 63. A panel discussion with Jordan will follow.
• Yoga at the Library offers gentle flow for adults at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the community room.
• The Book Club at the Library will discuss "Facing the Mountain" by Daniel James Brown at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the community room.
• The library is preparing for the return of genre night. This year's event will focus on fantasy, and the library seeks volunteers to help. The event is Saturday, Feb. 25. Information: library.cityofanacortes.org
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
For kids and teens:
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27.
• LEGOs in the Library are available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays in January in the children's department.
• The Tween Advisory Council meets 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The event is open to students in fourth and fifth grades and features activities, cocoa and book discussions.
• A pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in the children's library.
• A winter STEAM program to allow kids to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math kits, like bath bombs, puzzles, coding and telescopes, is 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
• Stay & Play sessions are 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kids can play with toys, games and a sensory station.
• A high school creative writing group meets 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473. Closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Day.
– A functional fitness class is 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The class is a blend of movements that include squatting, reaching, pushing and pulling. Cost is $4 per class or a 10-class discount pass.
– Music-based Arts in Healthcare program SongShine, designed to help those with Parkinson's disease, stroke, neurological disorders or other issues with aging voices, is offered in an eight-week course from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Mondays through March 6. Speech-language pathologist Libby Lewis will lead the class with David White. The fee is $96. Registration: 360-230-8010
– Jane Hyde will teach basket making from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 19 and 26. Registration: 360-661-7477
• Craig Weakly will share a photographic tour of the reindeer, walrus and polar bears (and more) of Svalbard, Norway at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
– Capt. Chris Byer of the Anacortes Fire Department will share an overview of AFD operations from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
– Dancing to the music of the big band era with Taylor Winningham is 10-11 a.m. Thursday mornings. Fee is $10.
• Laifong Nelson leads a stretch and balance yoga class from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Drop-ins welcome at $15 per class; discount with monthly registration.
– T’ai Chi Chih with Joan Roulac for four week, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-31. Fee is $75. Registration: 360-298-2789 or Joan@MountaintopMusings.com
– Master weaver Liz Moncrief leads a table loom weaving class from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24. Looms provided. Fee is $50 in advance, and a $10 materials fee should be paid to the instructor at the first class.
– A line dancing group led by Kim Hargrove, Kathy VanLuven and Jackie Anderson is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Fees are $10 per person or $15 per couple per class.
– Dick Weber and other carvers lead a woodcarving group 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays for all skill levels. Bring tools and projects. Fee is $5 per session.
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– A childbirth education class runs five weeks from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in January.
– A class on a practical Mediterranean diet is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the hospital.
– "On the Road to Diabetes: Prediabetes Education and Prevention" is at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, online.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host community wetlands monitoring at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
A family nature walk is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday starting at the A Avenue trailhead.
Registration for both events at friendsoftheacfl.org/
