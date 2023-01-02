Please submit event calendar listings for online publication and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Announcements
• The Kiwanis Thrift Shop, located at 420 O Ave., donations are closed on Friday, Jan. 6.
Events
• The Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women presents “Woman at the Helm: Defying Stereotypes in the Male-Dominated Maritime World” at 7p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Anacortes Public Library. Captain Phyllis Woolwine, a master mariner and professional educator, will describe her career, from piloting large vessels and teaching science to establishing the maritime school Shearwater University. This program is open to the public at the libary or via Zoom. Those interested can obtain the Zoom linkby emailing aauw.meeting@gmail.com.
• The Skyline Garden Club presents "Deer Resistant Drama," a talk led by Karen Chapman, a local designer and author. She will talk about how to create fence-free gardens that deer will leave alone. Doors open at 1 p.m. for registration and social time on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way. The talk starts at 1:30 p.m. Non-members fee is $5.
Music
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts the Whistle Lake Jazz Quartet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and Mike Faast and Samish Bay Swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Goodtime Hustle at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts Three for Silver at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
At the library
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Day.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events:
• Puzzle-palooza ends Saturday. Visitors can bring gently used puzzles to share and take home to complete.
• Yoga at the Library offers gentle flow for adults at 9 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 21, in the community meeting room. The 60-minute sessions focus on basic poses and breath linked with movement.
• Second Sunday Jazz will feature the Beserat Tafesse Quartet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the library. Tafesse has lent his horn to many projects, including the Grammy-nominated Art of the Arrangement. He has also played with Birdland Big Band in New York City and has traveled around the world playing.
• Talking with Teens, a workshop for adults led by Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, will focus on talking to teens about consent, boundaries and healthy relationships and begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
• The Maritime Speaker Series returns with a nautical lecture by Andy Schwenk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the community room. He grew up in Anacortes working for charter companies and in the area and has completed more than 50 TransPacific crossings on sailboats.
• The library will join with PFLAG Skagit to present the film "My Otherland," a story about people becoming their authentic selves. The film is created by Linden Jordan, who made a life-changing decision at age 63. A panel discussion with Jordan will follow.
• The Book Club at the Library will discuss "Facing the Mountain" by Daniel James Brown at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the community room.
• The library is preparing for the return of genre night, which in the past has drawn more than 1,000 visitors in one night. This year, the event will focus on fantasy, and the library seeks volunteers of all ages to help. The event is Saturday, Feb. 25. Information: library.cityofanacortes.org
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday.
For kids and teens:
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
• LEGOs in the Library are available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays in January in the children's department.
• The Tween Advisory Council meets 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The event is open to students in fourth and fifth grades and features activities, cocoa, games and discussions about books.
• A pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, n the children's library. Pajamas are encouraged.
• A winter STEAM program to allow kids to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math kits, like bath bombs, puzzles, coding and telescopes, is 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
• Stay & Play sessions are 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kids can play with toys, games and a sensory station.
• A high school creative writing group meets 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473.
– A book club will discuss "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
– A functional fitness class is 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Monday, Jan. 16. The class is a blend of movements that include squatting, reaching, pushing and pulling. The fee is $4 per class. A 10-class discount pass is $35.
– Music-based Arts in Healthcare program SongShine, designed to help those who have Parkinson's Disease, stroke, neurological disorders or other issues with aging voices, is offered in an eight-week course from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 16 to March 6. Speech-language pathologist Libby Lewis will lead the class with David White. The fee is $96. Registration: 360-230-8010
– Jane Hyde will teach basket making from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 19 and 26. Registration: 360-661-7477
– Dancing to the music of the big band era with Taylor Winningham is 10-11 a.m. Thursday mornings. The fee is $10.
– T’ai Chi Chih with Joan Roulac is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-31. The fee for the four-week class focusing on health and harmony is $75. Registration: 360-298-2789 or Joan@MountaintopMusings.com
– Master weaver Liz Moncrief will lead a table loom weaving class from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24. Table looms are provided. Pay the $50 class fee in advance at the center's reception desk. A materials fee of $10 should be paid to the instructor at the first class.
– A line dancing group led by Kim Hargrove, Kathy VanLuven and Jackie Anderson is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Fees are $10 per person or $15 per couple per class.
– Instructor Dick Weber and other carvers from will lead a woodcarving group 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays for all skill levels. Attendees should bring their own tools and projects. The fee is $5 per session.
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– A childbirth education class is five weeks from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in January.
– A class called "Healthy Me in '23" is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
– A class on end-of-life paperwork with Hospice of the Northwest, is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a family nature walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, starting at the A Avenue trailhead.
A senior stroll is at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, starting at the A Avenue trailhead.
Community wetlands monitoring is at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org/
