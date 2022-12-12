Please submit event calendar listings for online publication and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Events
• An open house to celebrate the completion of Birch Tree Village, five affordable townhomes built by the Anacortes Housing Authority, is at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. The townhomes are located at 1010 19th St. The event will start with a ribbon cutting, followed by tours.
• An Anacortes Police Department pet food and supply drive is running through Dec. 31. Donations can be dropped off in the APD lobby or at Pet Place Market. Items needed are dry cat and dog food, gift certificates to local feed stores, monetary donations, cat litter, small animal supplies, beds and blankets or towels (new or gently used), as well as new or gently used tack and cleaning supplies.
Monetary donations are used for animals in need and go to help local pet assistance organizations.
• The Anacortes Key Club will host a Christmas Tree Pickup for Jan. 7, 2023. The club will pick up trees and recycle them with the city Parks and Recreation Department. For pickup, email KeyClubAnacortes@gmail.com to schedule. Donations are welcome.
Music
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Dr. Sweets and Ireland Woods at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sheri Robert Greimes and Jo Mama at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Doug Schmude at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Janette West at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, and The Savage Blues Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Three For Silver at 9 p.m. Friday and Min Far at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts 7:20 String Band at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
At the library
The Anacortes Library will host many events for community members through December.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is always available.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• Jazz Lecture Series continues when Barry Erb, a local big band leader and saxophonist, presents "The Evolution of Big Bands" at 2 p.m. Thursday in the community meeting room.
• Jingle Jazz, holiday favorites with A’Town Big Band, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave.
• Puzzle Palooza is Monday, Dec. 19, to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The library will collect gently used puzzles, and anyone who wants to can take a puzzle home.
• Tech help is available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the help desk.
For kids and teens
• Family storytimes are 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in the community room.
• LEGOs in the Library is 3-5 p.m. Fridays in the children's department.
• A high school creative writing group meets 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473. The center is closed Dec. 26.
– Free blood pressure checks are from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
– Students from Island View Elementary School will sing carols at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
– A COVID-19 and flu shot booster clinic is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday. No appointment needed.
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $10 per person, per class.
– A line dancing group led by Kim Hargrove, Kathy VanLuven and Jackie Anderson is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Fees are $10 per person or $15 per couple per class.
– Laifong Nelson will lead a stretch and balance yoga from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Fee is $12.50 per class.
– A Spanish conversation session is 1-3 p.m. every Tuesday.
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays until Dec. 14.
