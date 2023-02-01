Please submit event calendar listings for online publication and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
^
Announcements
^
Events
• Anacortes Sister Cities will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center. The focus will be the Viking Danube River Cruise and Christmas markets.
• Dine and Shop Out to End Homelessness, hosted by the Anacortes Family Center, is Thursday, Feb. 9. Participating businesses will donate part of their proceeds from that day to the Family Center. Raffle tickets are on sale now. Heather@AnacortesFamily.org
• The City of Anacortes is hosting an esports league for ages 10 and older. dustins@cityofanacortes.org^
Arts
• "As You Like It" runs Feb. 3-25 at Anacortes Community Theatre. Tickets are $25. acttheatre.com
^
Music
• The Skagit Community Band Presents “The SCB Goes To the Show,” music from movies and theater, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Maple Hall in La Conner and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Brodniak Hall in Anacortes. Donations welcome. Music comdes from the "Pirates of the Caribbean," Superman movies, "Candide" and "Star Trek." Skagitcommunityband.org
• Rehearsals are on Thursdays for the Shelter Bay Chorus spring concert. 360-941-7507
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Joan Penney at 6 p.m. Wednesday, The Fat Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Colonel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Red House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and Heron and Crow at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Min Far at 9 p.m. Friday and Desolation Sound at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts Milo Matthews at 6 p.m. Saturday and Cardova at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Adults $8, kids free.
^
At the library
The Anacortes Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day. Special events:
- Blind Date with a Book: Patrons pick out a pre-wrapped book based on a few clues, in every genre for adults. Surprise books for children are also available. Anyone who returns the book with a completed review bookmark is entered to win a prize. Quantities are limited.
- Fantasy Day: From 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Staff and volunteers will transform the library into a variety of landscapes, from the world of Harry Potter to an enchanted forest. Event features crafts, games, costume contests and snacks. The library open only for the event that day
- A Fidalgo Seed Library: Open on the main floor, anyone can take small quantities of seeds to grow food or flowers. Fidalgo Seed Share is a project of Transition Fidalgo.
Events
• Yoga at the Library, gentle flow for adults, is at 9 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 4 and 18.
• Fantasy Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, upstairs at the Fireside Lounge. All-ages competition.
• The Maritime Speaker Series presents "Flying into the Eye of the Hurricane," led by Lt. Col. Kurt Nelson, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the community room. Nelson served as a reserve weather reconnaissance officer and conducted missions into 21 named storms.
• The Second Sunday Jazz series features Kelsey Mines at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the community room. Mines released her debut album in 2018 and co-leads bands EarthToneSkyTone and Here to Play.
• A fantasy craft and cosplay workshop is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the community room. The library will make props for Fantasy Day, as well as provide help for event costumes. For teens and adults.
• The Jazz Lecture Series continues with Michael Wheatley, the music director and conductor of Skagit Symphony, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the community room. He also performs as a violinist and has recorded with multiple labels.
• The library's book club will meet to discuss "The Maid" by Nita Prose at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the community room. library.cityofanacortes.org.
• Tech help is provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library.
Information: library@cityofanacortes.org or 360-293-1910
For kids and teens
• World Read Aloud Day: The library will celebrate from 3:30-4:45 p.m., Feb. 1, in the community room, with a Zoom visit with Henry Herz (author of " I Am Smoke," and "Cap’n Rex & His Clever Crew"). There will be read-alouds and crafts.
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays in February in the community room.
• LEGOs in the library are available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays in February in the children's library.
• The Tween Advisory Council meets from 3:15-4:15 P.M. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the children's library. It's open to those in fourth and fifth grades.
• Pajama Storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the children's library.
• A high school creative writing group meets from 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
^
For seniors
• Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. 360-293-7473
– The Senior Activity Center book club discusses "The True Story of Hansel and Gretel" by Louise Murphy at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
– Bake sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
– Medicare counselors available Mondays, Feb. 6 and 20. Appointments: ginnyshiba@gmail.com
– New series titled “InterPlay” is 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through March 28. The class led by John Malenic uses movement, voice, stillness and story games to connect to attendees. Free, but registration required.
– Valentine's Day luncheon is Tuesday, Feb. 14. Music starts at 11 a.m. with Newton's Law Jazz Trio. Reservations required. Suggested donations: $5 for seniors; $7 all under 60.
– Functional fitness class is 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $4 per class.
– SongShine, designed to help strengthen damaged or aging voices, is an eight-week course from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Mondays through March 6. Speech-language pathologist Libby Lewis will lead the class with David White. Fee is $96. Registration: 360-230-8010
– Dance to the music of the Big Band era with Taylor Winningham from 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Fee is $10.
– Laifong Nelson leads yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. $15 per class.
– T’ai Chi Chih with Joan Roulac for four weeks, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-31. Fee is $75. Registration: 360-298-2789 or Joan@MountaintopMusings.com
– Table loom weaving class led by master weaver Liz Moncrief is 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24. Looms provided. Fee is $50 in advance, plus $10 materials fee to instructor during class.
– Line dancing led by Kim Hargrove, Kathy VanLuven and Jackie Anderson is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. $10 per person or $15 per couple per class.
– Woodcarving group led by Dick Weber and others is 9 a.m. to noon Mondays for all skill levels. Bring tools and projects. $5 per session.
^
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– Blood drive with Bloodworks Northwest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Fidalgo Room. Appointments required via schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.
– Class for new or expecting grandparents, led by Teri Shilling, is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Fidalgo Room. Registration required.
– Car and booster seat clinic is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the 24th Street hospital parking lot. Appointments: CarSeatsNW@gmail.com
– Childbirth education class is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Fidalgo Room. Cost is $95 and is covered by Apple Health. Registration required.
^
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a hike focused on owls at 5 p.m. Thursday, starting at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot. Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org/
• America's Boating Club of Deception Pass hosts a two-day skills and certification class for boaters to earn their Washington State Boater Education Card. The class is at the Oak Harbor Yacht Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 18 and 25. $50 per person. Information: jliggett4@hotmail.com. Registration: deceptionpasssailandpowersquadron.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.