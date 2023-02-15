Submit event calendar listings for online publication and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Announcements
Events
• The Skyline Garden Club will host "Caring for Phalaenopsis Orchids" by John Atchinson, former owner of Sheely's Floral and Gift, at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Skyline Beach Club building, 6041 Sands Way. Admission for non-members is $5.
• The Anacortes Police Department will host its annual Splash and Dash event with a 5K and a Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 18. Proceeds go to Special Olympics Washington.
Participants can choose to take part in the 5K Fun Run and Walk (the Dash portion), the Polar Plunge into the water at the park (the Splash) or both.
The Dash is $15, the Splash is $25 and both are $35. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 11, with an awards ceremony, raffle drawing and costume contest at noon. The group plunge will follow the ceremony and contest. Registration: polarplungewa.com
• The City of Anacortes is hosting an esports league for ages 10 and older. dustins@cityofanacortes.org
• Registration is open for Foreign Policy Association's 2023 Great Decisions Class in Anacortes. The eight-week class meets 3-5 p.m. on Wednesdays between March 15 and May 3. Topics include Energy Geopolitics, War Crimes, Economic Warfare, Global Famine, Climate Migration and more. Registration is $40, due by Feb. 23. Information: John Shafer at kwakushafe@aol.com or 832-928-8957
• A marine electrical systems course is offered from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28 to April 18, at the Haggen Burlington community room in person or via Zoom. The class will focus on wiring practices, AC and DC power, galvanic and stray current corrosion and troubleshooting. Cost is $115 and $60 for second person sharing a book. Registration closes Feb. 22. Offered by America's Boating Club of Skagit Bay. Information: George Brooks at 360-202-8198 or geor49@gmail.com^
Arts
• "As You Like It" runs until Feb. 25 at Anacortes Community Theatre. Tickets are $25. acttheatre.com
Music
• The Anacortes Early Music Concert Series, a project of the Anacortes Arts Foundation, presents "On the Fritz – Romantic Masterworks" at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St.
The concert features Page Smith, the principal violoncellist of the Pacific Northwest Ballet, on an instrument modeled after a 1730 Sanctus Seraphin cello, and Tamara Friedman, playing a replica of an 1814 Johann Fritz fortepiano. The concert includes variations, sonatas and character pieces.
General admission is $30 (cash or check at door). Students 18 or younger get in free.
• Rehearsals are Thursdays for the Shelter Bay Chorus spring concert. 360-941-7507
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Heron and Crow at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Free Harmony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Janette West at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Randy Weeks and the Silent Treatment at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. and Whistle Lake Jazz Quartet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Desolation Sound at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Cozmic Sauce at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and Deep River Blues at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts The 7:20 String Band at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Antique Doublespeak at 5:30 p.m. Friday and a Call Out for the Haul Out event featuring music and art at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
At the library
The Anacortes Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays but closed Feb. 20 for Presidents Day. Special events:
• Fantasy Day: Special event From 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Staff and volunteers will transform the library into landscapes from the world of Harry Potter to an enchanted forest. Event features crafts, games, costume contests and snacks. Events include an introduction to roleplaying, children's crafts, a wizarding village, library-friendly archery, scavenger hunts, fortune telling with tarot and a costume contest.
• A Fidalgo Seed Library: Open on the main floor, anyone can take small quantities of seeds to grow food or flowers. Fidalgo Seed Share is a project of Transition Fidalgo.
Events
• A fantasy craft and cosplay workshop is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The library will make props for Fantasy Day, as well as provide help for event costumes. For teens and adults.
• The Jazz Lecture Series continues with Michael Wheatley, the music director and conductor of Skagit Symphony, at 2 p.m. Thursday in the community room. He also performs as a violinist and has recorded with multiple labels.
• Yoga at the Library, gentle flow for adults, is at 9 a.m. Saturday.
• The library's book club will meet to discuss "The Maid" by Nita Prose at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the community room. library.cityofanacortes.org.
• Tech help is provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library.
Information: library@cityofanacortes.org or 360-293-1910
For kids and teens
• Pajama Storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday in the children's library.
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays in February in the community room.
• LEGOs in the library are available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays in February in the children's library.
• A high school creative writing group meets from 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
For seniors
• Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. 360-293-7473. The center is closed Feb. 20 for Presidents Day.
– A COVID booster and flu shot walk-in clinic is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Skagit County Public Health provides the vaccines.
– Registration is open for the Aging Mastery Program, developed by the National Council on Aging, which is coming 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 12 through June 14. This 10-week comprehensive program combines goal setting, daily practices and peer support.
– Dr. Bill Lombard will talk about advanced medical interventions from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
– New series titled “InterPlay” is 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through March 28. The class led by John Malenic uses movement, voice, stillness and story games to connect to attendees. Free, but registration required.
– A class on memoir writing is 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, March 9-30, led by Term Lundsten. Cost is $40. Register at the center's reception desk.
– Laifong Nelson leads yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. $15 per class.
– Functional fitness class is 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. $4 per class.
– Line dancing led by Kim Hargrove, Kathy VanLuven and Jackie Anderson is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. $10 per person or $15 per couple per class.
– Woodcarving group is 9 a.m. to noon Mondays for all skill levels. Bring tools and projects. $5 per session.
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– A class on the cesarean process and how families can support that process is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
– A hypertension prevention series is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 21 to March 14.
– A Saturday childbirth education class starts at 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a family nature walk focused on trees is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday starting at parking lot at the base of Mount Erie.
A Naturalist Club will meet every other Thursday (and some Saturday field trips) from Thursday, March 2, to Thursday, May 6. The club will cover several topics important to the Forest Lands.
Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org/
• America's Boating Club of Deception Pass hosts a two-day skills and certification class for boaters to earn a state Boater Education Card. The class is at the Oak Harbor Yacht Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 18 and 25. $50 per person. Information: jliggett4@hotmail.com. Registration: deceptionpasssailandpowersquadron.com
