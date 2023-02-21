Submit event calendar listings for online publication and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360.
Events
• A marine electrical systems course is offered from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28 to April 18, at the Haggen Burlington community room in person or via Zoom. The class will focus on wiring practices, AC and DC power, galvanic and stray current corrosion and troubleshooting. Cost is $115 and $60 for a second person sharing a book. Registration closes Wednesday, Feb. 22. Offered by America's Boating Club of Skagit Bay. Information: George Brooks at 360-202-8198 or geor49@gmail.com
• Transition Fidalgo and Skagit Citizens Climate Lobby will host a free Zoom presentation "Transition to Clean Energy Future, Part 2: The Supply Side of Clean Energy" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Presenters are Connor Birkeland, a resource analyst with Puget Sound Energy’s Distributed Energy Resource Acquisition Team, and Karlee Deatherage, senior community engagement representative for PSE in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Information and link: transitionfidalgo.org^
Arts
• "As You Like It" runs until March 6 at Anacortes Community Theatre. Tickets are $25. acttheatre.com
Music
• The Anacortes Early Music Concert Series, a project of the Anacortes Arts Foundation, presents "On the Fritz – Romantic Masterworks" at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St.General admission is $30 (cash or check at door). Students 18 or younger get in free. Information: www.anacortesartsfoundation.org
• The Manieri Jazz Endowment at the Anacortes Public Library presents six music stages featuring live jazz from 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 3.
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Janette West at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Randy Weeks and the Silent Treatment at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. and Whistle Lake Jazz Quartet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Cozmic Sauce at 9 p.m. Saturday and Deep River Blues at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts a Call Out for the Haul Out event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
At the library
• A Fidalgo Seed Library: Open on the main floor of Anacortes Library. Fidalgo Seed Share is a project of Transition Fidalgo.
Events
• The library's book club will meet to discuss "The Maid" by Nita Prose at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the community room. library.cityofanacortes.org.
• Tech help is provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday.
For kids and teens
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays in February in the community room.
• LEGOs in the library are available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays in February in the children's library.
• A high school creative writing group meets from 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
Information: library@cityofanacortes.org
For seniors
Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. 360-293-7473.
- Registration is open for the Aging Mastery Program, developed by the National Council on Aging, which is coming 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 12 through June 14. This 10-week program combines goal setting, daily practices and peer support.
- New series titled “InterPlay” is 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through March 28. The class led by John Malenic uses movement, voice, stillness and story games to connect to attendees. Free, registration required.
- A class on memoir writing is 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, March 9-30, led by Teru Lundsten. Cost is $40. Register at front desk.
- Artist Greg Dugan will host an intermediate class on drawing from 12:30-2 p.m. and a beginning drawing class from 2:15-3:45 p.m. Thursdays, March 9-25. Cost is $145 for the 12-week classes including supplies.
- Capt. Chris Byer of the Anacortes Fire Department will talk about the AFD from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
- Laifong Nelson leads yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. $15 per class.
- Functional fitness class is 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. $4 per class.
- Line dancing led by is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. $10 per person or $15 per couple per class.
- Woodcarving is 9 a.m. to noon Mondays for all skill levels. Bring tools and projects. $5 per session
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– A class on the Cesarean process at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
– A hypertension prevention series is at 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 21 to March 14.
– A Saturday childbirth education class starts Saturday, Feb. 25.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host Naturalist Club meetings every other Thursday (and some Saturday field trips) from Thursday, March 2, to Thursday, May 6. The club will cover several topics important to the Forest Lands.
Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org/
• America's Boating Club of Deception Pass hosts a two-day skills and certification class for boaters to earn a state Boater Education Card. The class is at the Oak Harbor Yacht Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 18 and 25. $50 per person. Information: jliggett4@hotmail.com. Registration: deceptionpasssailandpowersquadron.com
