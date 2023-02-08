Submit event calendar listings for online publication and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Announcements
Events
• Dine and Shop Out to End Homelessness, hosted by the Anacortes Family Center, is Thursday. Participating businesses will donate part of their proceeds from that day to the Family Center. Raffle tickets are on sale now. Heather@AnacortesFamily.org
• The Skyline Garden Club will host "Caring for Phalaenopsis Orchids" by John Atchinson, former owner of Sheely's Floral and Gift, at 1 p.m. Monday February 20, at the Skyline Beach Club building, 6041 Sands Way. Admission for non-members is $5.
• The City of Anacortes is hosting an esports league for ages 10 and older. dustins@cityofanacortes.org
• Registration is open for Foreign Policy Association's 2023 Great Decisions Class in Anacortes. The eight-week class meets 3-5 p.m. on Wednesdays between March 15 and May 3. Topics include Energy Geopolitics, War Crimes, China and the U.S., Economic Warfare, Politics in Latin America, Global Famine, Iran at a Crossroads and Climate Migration. Information: John Shafer at kwakushafe@aol.com or 832-928-8957. Registration is $40 and due by Feb. 23.^
Arts
• "As You Like It" runs until Feb. 25 at Anacortes Community Theatre. Tickets are $25. acttheatre.com
Music
• Rehearsals are on Thursdays for the Shelter Bay Chorus spring concert. 360-941-7507
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts The Colonel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Red House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Heron and Crow at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Free Harmony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Desolation Sound at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts Cardova at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Adults $8, kids free.
At the library
The Anacortes Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Feb. 20 for Presidents Day. Special events:
• Blind Date with a Book: Patrons pick out a pre-wrapped book based on clues, in every genre for adults. Surprise books for children are also available. Anyone who returns the book with a completed review bookmark is entered to win a prize. Quantities are limited.
• Fantasy Day: From 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Staff and volunteers will transform the library into a variety of landscapes, from the world of Harry Potter to an enchanted forest. Event features crafts, games, costume contests and snacks. The library opens only for the event that day.
• A Fidalgo Seed Library: Open on the main floor, anyone can take small quantities of seeds to grow food or flowers. Fidalgo Seed Share is a project of Transition Fidalgo.
Events
• Fantasy Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Wednesday upstairs at the Fireside Lounge. All-ages competition.
• The Maritime Speaker Series presents "Flying into the Eye of the Hurricane," led by Lt. Col. Kurt Nelson, at 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room. Nelson served as a reserve weather reconnaissance officer and conducted missions into 21 named storms.
• The Second Sunday Jazz series features Kelsey Mines at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the community room. Mines released her debut album in 2018 and co-leads bands EarthToneSkyTone and Here to Play.
• A fantasy craft and cosplay workshop is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the community room. The library will make props for Fantasy Day, as well as provide help for event costumes. For teens and adults.
• The Jazz Lecture Series continues with Michael Wheatley, the music director and conductor of Skagit Symphony, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the community room. He also performs as a violinist and has recorded with multiple labels.
• Yoga at the Library, gentle flow for adults, is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
• The library's book club will meet to discuss "The Maid" by Nita Prose at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the community room. library.cityofanacortes.org.
• Tech help is provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library.
Information: library@cityofanacortes.org or 360-293-1910
For kids and teens
• Pajama Storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday in the children's library.
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays in February in the community room.
• LEGOs in the library are available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays in February in the children's library.
• The Tween Advisory Council meets from 3:15-4:15 P.M. Wednesday in the children's library. It's open to those in fourth and fifth grades.
• A high school creative writing group meets from 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
For seniors
• Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. 360-293-7473
The center is closed Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of President's Day.
– New series titled “InterPlay” is 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through March 28. The class led by John Malenic uses movement, voice, stillness and story games to connect to attendees. Free, but registration required.
– Valentine's Day luncheon is Tuesday, Feb. 14. Music starts at 11 a.m. with Newton's Law Jazz Trio. Reservations required. Suggested donations: $5 for seniors; $7 all under 60.
– A COVID booster and flu shot clinic is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. No appointment is necessary. Skagit County Public Health provides the vaccines.
– Dr. Bill Lombard will talk about advanced medical interventions from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
– Laifong Nelson leads yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. $15 per class.
– Functional fitness class is 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. $4 per class.
– Line dancing led by Kim Hargrove, Kathy VanLuven and Jackie Anderson is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. $10 per person or $15 per couple per class.
– Woodcarving group is 9 a.m. to noon Mondays for all skill levels. Bring tools and projects. $5 per session.
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– Car and booster seat clinic is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday in the 24th Street hospital parking lot. Appointments: CarSeatsNW@gmail.com
– Childbirth education class is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Fidalgo Room. Cost is $95 and is covered by Apple Health. Registration required.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a community hike focused on magnificent mosses from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, starting at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot.
A February senior stroll is 9-11 Monday, Feb. 13, starting at the Whistle Lake parking lot.
A family nature walk focused on trees is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at parking lot at the base of Mount Erie.
Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org/
• America's Boating Club of Deception Pass hosts a two-day skills and certification class for boaters to earn a state Boater Education Card. The class is at the Oak Harbor Yacht Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 18 and 25. $50 per person. Information: jliggett4@hotmail.com. Registration: deceptionpasssailandpowersquadron.com
