Events
• A work party with the Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands and the City of Anacortes is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jasper Way. Volunteers will construct steps at the trailhead, pull invasive plants and complete other projects. The day also includes a 1.5 mile-hike for those interested. Organizers ask that anyone attending bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, water and snacks. The day is open to those 12 years old or older who can handle uneven terrain.
Information: www.friendsoftheacfl.org/upcomingactivities/2023/1/21/acfl-work-party
• The Center for Spiritual Living will host "Treasure Mapping for 2023," a class on creating a "wish list" collage poster at 1 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1013 Fifth St. Attendees are asked to bring old magazines if they have them, though some will be available.
Information: 360-293-4029
• The City of Anacortes is hosting an esports league for ages 10 and older. The league starts in mid-January. Information: dustins@cityofanacortes.org
• An introduction to SoulCollage, an interactive tool for self-discovery, is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce. Admission is $45. The course is hosted by Skagit Valley College. www.skagit.edu/continuing-community-education/
Arts
• Auditions for "Singin' in the Rain" are 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Anacortes Community Theatre. Information: acttheatre.com/singin-in-the-rain/
• "As You Like It" runs Feb. 3-25 at Anacortes Community Theatre. Tickets are $25. Information: acttheatre.com
Music
• The Anacortes Early Music Concert Series presents "In Love and Guerre" at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St.
In the concert, violinist Marc Destrubé will feature Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, one of the most successful and influential female composers of the 18th century. He will be joined b harpsichordist Jillon Stoppels Dupree and gambist Adaiha MacAdam-Somer. Works by Marin Marais and Jean-Féry Rebel will also be featured.
Destrubé is first violinist with the Axelrod String Quartet, the quartet-in-residence at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. He also serves as the artistic director of the Pacific Baroque Festival in Victoria, Canada. Stoppels Dupree is a performer and teacher who has performed with the Seattle Symphony and the Berkeley Early Music Festival. She is the founding director of the Gallery Concerts early music series in Seattle. MacAdam-Somer is an adjunct professor of cello at Linfield University and performs with a variety of ensembles.
General admission tickets are $30 at the door. Students (18 and under) get in free. Information: www.anacortesartsfoundation.org
• The 2023 Rock the Island battle of the bands for Anacortes High School is at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Brodniak Hall. Admission is $5.
The event is a fundraiser for the high school's Broadcast Club. The club also is creating a multimedia experience with behind-the-scenes videos to introduce the bands. The event will be live-streamed at youtube.com/ahslive.
Judges are Alexandra Lockhart, a singer/songwriter from the band Cumulus; Nick Rennis and Evie Opp, owners of The Business; and Todd Young, owner The ConneXtion music distribution company.
They and audience members will vote on a winner.
• Rehearsals will begin for the Shelter Bay Chorus spring concert Thursday. Information: 360-941-7507
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Christina Atteberry at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the CD Woodbury Trio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fidalgo Swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Powerhouse at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts The Long Haulers at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and Min Far at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts the 7:20 String Band at 5:20 p.m. Thursday and Milo Matthews at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 (adults $8, kids free).
At the library
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events:
• The library will join with PFLAG Skagit to present the film "My Otherland," a story about people becoming their authentic selves, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The film is created by Linden Jordan, who made a life-changing decision at age 63. A panel discussion with Jordan will follow.
• "Jazz and Race," a jazz lecture hosted by Brent Jensen, is at 2 p.m. Thursday in the community room.
• Yoga at the Library offers gentle flow for adults at 9 a.m. Saturday in the community room.
• The Book Club at the Library will discuss "Facing the Mountain" by Daniel James Brown at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the community room.
• The library is preparing for the return of genre night. This year's event will focus on fantasy, and the library seeks volunteers to help. The event is Saturday, Feb. 25. Information: library.cityofanacortes.org
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
For kids and teens:
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 20 and 27.
• LEGOs in the Library are available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays in January in the children's department.
• Stay & Play sessions are 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kids can play with toys, games and a sensory station.
• A high school creative writing group meets 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473.
– A functional fitness class is 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The class is a blend of movements that include squatting, reaching, pushing and pulling. Cost is $4 per class or a 10-class discount pass.
– Music-based Arts in Healthcare program SongShine, designed to help those with Parkinson's disease, stroke, neurological disorders or other issues with aging voices, is offered in an eight-week course from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Mondays through March 6. Speech-language pathologist Libby Lewis will lead the class with David White. The fee is $96. Registration: 360-230-8010
– Jane Hyde will teach basket making from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 19 and 26. Registration: 360-661-7477
– Craig Weakly will share a photographic wildlife tour of Svalbard, Norway, at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
– Capt. Chris Byer of the Anacortes Fire Department will share an overview of operations from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
– Steve Monrad, community paramedic with the Anacortes Fire Department, will lead a Wellness Day discussion on winter safety, fall prevention and fire safety from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
– Dance to the music of the big band era with Taylor Winningham from 10-11 a.m. Thursday mornings. Fee is $10.
– Laifong Nelson leads a stretch and balance yoga class from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Drop-in fee is $15 per class; discount with monthly registration.
– T’ai Chi Chih with Joan Roulac for four weeks, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-31. Fee is $75. Registration: 360-298-2789 or Joan@MountaintopMusings.com
– Master weaver Liz Moncrief leads a table loom weaving class from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24. Looms provided. Fee is $50 in advance, and a $10 materials fee should be paid to the instructor during class.
– A line dancing group led by Kim Hargrove, Kathy VanLuven and Jackie Anderson is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Fees are $10 per person or $15 per couple per class.
– Dick Weber and other carvers lead a woodcarving group 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays for all skill levels. Bring tools and projects. Fee is $5 per session.
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– A childbirth education class runs five weeks from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in January.
– A class on a practical Mediterranean diet is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital.
– "On the Road to Diabetes: Prediabetes Education and Prevention" is at 2:30 p.m. Thursday online.
– The hospital will team with Bloodworks Northwest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Fidalgo Room for a blood drive. Appointments required, visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.
– A class for new or expecting grandparents is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Fidalgo Room. The class is lead by Childbirth Educator Teri Shilling. Registration is required.
– A car and booster seat clinic is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the 24th Street parking lot at the hospital. Appointments required; email CarSeatsNW@gmail.com to schedule.
– A childbirth education class is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Fidalgo Room. Cost is $95 (and is covered by Apple Health). Registration required.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a community hike focusing on winter ethnobotany at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the A Avenue trailhead.
A community hike focusing on old-growth exploration is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at the Ray Auld parking lot at the base of Mount Erie.
Registration is at friendsoftheacfl.org/
