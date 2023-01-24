Please submit event calendar listings for online publication and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Events
• The new Fidalgo Seed Share Library opens 10 a.m. Saturday, also National Seed Swap Day, at the Anacortes library. Visitors can come and pick out free seeds whenever the library is open.
Gardeners can use the seeds to grow food or flowers. If they save seeds, they can return them for the next grower.
The Fidalgo Seed Share is a project with Transition Fidalgo.
Information: fidalgoseedshare@transitionfidalgo.org
• Skagit Citizens Climate Lobby in partnership with Transition Fidalgo present "Transition to a Clean Energy Future," a virtual presentation, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Betty Carteret, co-lead of the Skagit CCL Chapter, will talk about why clean energy is so important to taking action on climate change. The group will discuss reduction on dependence on oil and gas as the country moves toward an all-electric future. This talk is the first in a series of five monthly presentations about electrification.
Zoom link and more information: transitionfidalgo.org/
• Dine and Shop Out to End Homelessness, hosted by the Anacortes Family Center, is Thursday, Feb. 9.
Participating businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds from that day to the Family Center.
Raffle tickets are on sale now.
• The City of Anacortes is hosting an esports league for ages 10 and older. The league starts in mid-January. Information: dustins@cityofanacortes.org^
Arts
• "As You Like It" runs Feb. 3-25 at Anacortes Community Theatre. Tickets are $25. Information: acttheatre.com
Music
• The Anacortes Early Music Concert Series presents "In Love and Guerre" at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St.
In the concert, violinist Marc Destrubé will feature Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, one of the most successful and influential female composers of the 18th century. He will be joined by harpsichordist Jillon Stoppels Dupree and gambist Adaiha MacAdam-Somer. Works by Marin Marais and Jean-Féry Rebel will also be featured.
Destrubé is first violinist with the Axelrod String Quartet, the quartet-in-residence at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. Stoppels Dupree is a performer and teacher who has performed with the Seattle Symphony and the Berkeley Early Music Festival. MacAdam-Somer is an adjunct professor of cello at Linfield University.
Admission is $30 at the door. Students 18 and under get in free. Information: anacortesartsfoundation.org
• The Skagit Community Band Presents “The SCB Goes To the Show,” music from movies and theater, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Maple Hall in La Conner and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Brodniak Hall in Anacortes. Free, but donations welcome.
Selections include music from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, Superman movies, "Candide" and "Star Trek."
Information: Skagitcommunityband.org
• The 2023 Rock the Island battle of the bands for Anacortes High School is at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Brodniak Hall. Admission is $5.
The event is a fundraiser for the high school's Broadcast Club, which is creating a multimedia experience with behind-the-scenes videos to introduce the bands. The event will be live-streamed at youtube.com/ahslive.
Judges are Alexandra Lockhart, a singer/songwriter from the band Cumulus; Nick Rennis and Evie Opp, owners of The Business; and Todd Young, owner The ConneXtion music distribution company. They and audience members will vote on a winner.
• Rehearsals begin for the Shelter Bay Chorus spring concert Thursday. Information: 360-941-7507
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Fidalgo Swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Powerhouse at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Joan Penney at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, The Fat Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and The Colonel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Min Far at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts Milo Matthews at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 (adults $8, kids free) and Cardova at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 ($8 adults, kids free).
At the library
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events:
• The library is preparing for the return of genre night. This year's event will focus on fantasy, and the library seeks volunteers to help. The event is Saturday, Feb. 25. Information: library.cityofanacortes.org
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
For kids and teens:
• Family storytime is 10 and 10:45 a.m. Friday.
• LEGOs in the Library are available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays in the children's department.
• A high school creative writing group meets 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473.
– The Senior Activity Center book club will discuss "The True Story of Hansel and Gretel" by Louise Murphy at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
– A bake sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
– Medicare counselors will be at the center on Mondays, Feb. 6 and 20. Appointments: ginnyshiba@gmail.com
– Instructor John Malenic will lead new series titled “InterPlay” from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through March 28. The class uses movement, voice, stillness and story games to connect to attendees. The classes are free, but registration is at the reception desk.
– A functional fitness class is 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The class is a blend of movements that include squatting, reaching, pushing and pulling. Cost is $4 per class or a 10-class discount pass.
– Music-based Arts in Healthcare program SongShine, designed to help those with Parkinson's disease, stroke, neurological disorders or other issues with aging voices, is offered in an eight-week course from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Mondays through March 6. Speech-language pathologist Libby Lewis will lead the class with David White. Fee is $96. Registration: 360-230-8010
– Jane Hyde will teach basket making from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Registration: 360-661-7477
– Steve Monrad, community paramedic with the Anacortes Fire Department, will lead a Wellness Day discussion on winter safety, fall prevention and fire safety from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
– Dance to the music of the big band era with Taylor Winningham from 10-11 a.m. Thursday mornings. Fee is $10.
– Laifong Nelson leads a stretch and balance yoga class from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Drop-in fee is $15 per class; discount with monthly registration.
– T’ai Chi Chih with Joan Roulac for four weeks, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-31. Fee is $75. Registration: 360-298-2789 or Joan@MountaintopMusings.com
– Master weaver Liz Moncrief leads a table loom weaving class from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 24. Looms provided. Fee is $50 in advance, and a $10 materials fee should be paid to the instructor during class.
– A line dancing group led by Kim Hargrove, Kathy VanLuven and Jackie Anderson is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Fees are $10 per person or $15 per couple per class.
– Dick Weber and other carvers lead a woodcarving group 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays for all skill levels. Bring tools and projects. Fee is $5 per session.
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– The hospital will team with Bloodworks Northwest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Fidalgo Room for a blood drive. Appointments required, visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.
– A class for new or expecting grandparents is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Fidalgo Room. The class is lead by Childbirth Educator Teri Shilling. Registration is required.
– A car and booster seat clinic is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the 24th Street parking lot at the hospital. Appointments required; email CarSeatsNW@gmail.com to schedule.
– A childbirth education class is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Fidalgo Room. Cost is $95 and is covered by Apple Health. Registration required.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a community hike focusing on old-growth exploration is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at the Ray Auld parking lot at the base of Mount Erie. A hike focused on owls in the forest lands is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, starting at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot.
Registration is at friendsoftheacfl.org/
