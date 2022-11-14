Please submit event calendar listings for online and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Events
• The fourth annual Anacortes Community Thanksgiving Dinner, hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is Sunday, Nov. 20, at the church, 3820 H Avenue. A pre-show kicks off dinner at 3:30 p.m. All are welcome.
• The Anacortes Farmers Market Holiday Market is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, in the Depot Arts & Community Center, 611 R Ave. The market's regular season has ended, but vendors will set up for this weekend with winter produce, handmade goods and gifts. Service animals are allowed inside, but not other animals.
• A holiday pop-up for the FriendShop at the Anacortes library is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Arts
• Performances of "The Play that Goes Wrong," presented by the Anacortes High School drama club, are at 7 p.m. Nov. 16-19 at Brodniak Hall. Admission is by donation.
• Anacortes Community Theatre presents "Little Women," a musical, until Nov. 20. Tickets are $25 each. Information: acttheatre.com
• The Anacortes Early Music Concert Series presents "Bring on the Bach – Recorder and Lautenwerck" at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St.
Recorder virtuoso Vicki Boeckman and keyboardist Tamara Friedman will perform works by Scarlatti, Telemann, and C.P.E. Bach and J.S. Bach. Featured in the concert is a replica of a 1740s Lautenwerck, which J.S. Bach helped invent.
Boeckman is an international performing and recording artist who has performed with the Seattle Baroque Orchestra and Philharmonia Northwest Orchestra. Friedman performs around the Pacific Northwest and curates a collection of 18th and 19th century keyboard instruments at the Skagit Early Keyboard Museum.
General admission to the concert is $30 (cash or check at the door). Students (18 and under) are admitted free of charge. Information is available at www.anacortesartsfoundation.org.
Music
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Pension King and the Dependents at 6 p.m. today, the Joe Cook Blues Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Fidalgo Swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and the Astley-Lagen Band Saturday, Nov. 26.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts The Pine Hearts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, The Enthusiasts at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and Fanny Alger at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts Handsome and Gretyl at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus seeks new members. Information: 360-941-7507
At the library
The Anacortes library will host events for adults, kids and families in November.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is always available.
The library is closed Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving. It will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• A Creative Writing Showcase, featuring the students from the Anacortes Senior College creative writing class, is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. The writers spent six weeks working on their short stories and will share them in the library's community meeting room.
• The Jazz Lecture Series continues with "The Role of Women in Jazz" at 2 p.m. Thursday. Presenter and area performer Joan Penney will speak.
• The library's book club will talk about "Avenue of Spies" by Alex Kershaw at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Information: Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or library.cityofanacortes.org
• "Orcas of the Salish Sea" presented by the Salish Sea School, is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday for the library help desk.
For kids and teens
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the community room.
• LEGOs in the Library is 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the children's library. LEGOs are provided.
• Stay and Play for Toddlers (and their caregivers) is 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the children's library.
• The Tween Advisory Council, for those in fourth and fifth grades, is 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
• A high school creative writing group will meet 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
The Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for Thanksgiving.
– City of Anacortes Public Works manager Wil Ledemann and mechanic Dan Martin will talk about the city's vehicle fleet from 1-2:30 p.m. today.
– A Thanksgiving feast is Thursday. Music starts at 11 a.m. by an area jazz trio, with lunch served at noon. Reservations are required. For seniors, donations are suggested at $5. For those under 60, lunch is $7.
– A Low Vision Support Group, led by Dennis Foster from Vision Matters, is 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday. He will talk about a variety of vision assistance devices.
– A bake sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
– A class on Summit Assistance Dog's service dog training program is 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Cost is $10 per person, per class.
– Reiki tune-up sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up at front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
– Rock painting takes place from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays.
– Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Email jackie_jla@msn.com
– Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Email zuke.uke@gmail.com
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Registration: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– The Island Health Farm Stand is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard near the 24th Street entrance.
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays until Dec. 14.
– A virtual class on healthy eating around the holidays is at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a gratitude hike at 10 a.m. Thursday, starting at the A Avenue trailhead.
A family nature walk is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Little Cranberry Lake main parking lot.
A community watershed hike is at noon Tuesday, Nov. 29. Hikers will meet at the 29th Street access off D Avenue.
Registration for hikes is at friendsoftheacfl.org
