Please submit event calendar listings for online and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
^
Veterans Day
• The Port of Anacortes will host a Veterans Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Transit Shed, 100 Commercial Ave. The event is dedicated to military men and women who have served and will include area veteran speakers, Skagit Swings All-Star Big Band and emcee Dan Worra.
• The American Legion Post 13 in Anacortes will host a dinner for veterans, with speakers that include Mayor Matt Miller, American Legion leadership and other area veterans, at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The dinner is at the First Baptist Church, 2717 J Ave.
• A parade honoring veterans who are first responders is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in downtown Burlington, on Fairhaven Avenue.
^
Events
• The Anacortes High School PTSA is running its poinsettia fundraiser through today. Plants will be available for pickup on Nov. 19 in the AHS commons. Proceeds benefit Safe and Sober Grad Night. Information: https://tinyurl.com/ahsplantsale
• A mattress sale to benefit the Anacortes High School choir program is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the high school. The sale features more than 30 styles of beds. For every 10 sold, one is donated to the Anacortes Family Center.
Information: cfsteamseattle@gmail.com
• The annual benefit for Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, which includes a dinner plus ways to participate both in person and online, is Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed.
Information: friendsoftheacfl.org
^
Arts
• Anacortes Community Theatre presents "Little Women," a musical, until Nov. 20. Tickets are $25 each. Information: acttheatre.com
• Theatre Arts Guild presents "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," which includes Anacortes-area performers, until Saturday at the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon. Tickets are $20-$28. Information: lincolntheatre.org
^
Music
• Other live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Cozmic Sauce at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, El Colonel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Chris Eger Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and Pension King and the Dependents at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Pay Dirt at 9 p.m. Saturday, the 7:20 String Band at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and The Pine Harts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus seeks new members. Information: 360-941-7507
^
At the library
The Anacortes Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is always available.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
^
Events
• "The Science of Gender with PFLAG Skagit," is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the community meeting room. Linden Jordan, part of the PFLAG speakers bureau, will lead a discussion on DNA, genes, hormones and other variables that affect gender.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library help desk.
^
For kids and teens
• Family story times are 10-10:45 a.m. Nov. 4 and 18 with stories, songs and rhymes.
^
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
– Artist Greg Dugan will teach a drawing class from 1-2:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 3 through Jan. 26 (no class on Nov. 24). The 12-week class will cover materials, techniques and different approaches to creating drawings. The cost is $145, including supplies. Interested people should sign up at the center's reception desk.
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Cost is $10 per person, per class.
– Reiki tune-up sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up at front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
– Rock painting takes place from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays.
– Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Email jackie_jla@msn.com
– Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Email zuke.uke@gmail.com
^
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Registration: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– The Island Health Farm Stand is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard near the 24th Street entrance.
– Appointments are available for Patient Portal help on Thursdays.
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays until Dec. 14.
– A virtual class on breastfeeding is at noon to 1 p.m. today.
– An online class on living better with diabetes is at 11 a.m. Thursday.
– A balance screening is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
– A class on prediabetes education and prevention is at 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, online.
– A class on nutrition for a healthy pregnancy is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, online.
^
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a senior stroll at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, starting at the A Avenue trailhead.
Community wetland monitoring is at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Registration required at friendsoftheacfl.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.