• The Friends of the Anacortes Library will hold its annual Holiday Book Sale in the library lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Visitors will be able to grab a bag and fill it for $5. The sale features lots of new stock and books for all ages.
• Dr. Philip Madden, a dentist in town, will open his office to people in need of urgent dental care but without the means to pay for it, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Those who need care and are eligible for free services can call 360-293-3931 to register.
• The Anacortes Parks Foundation will host an open house and community rally to kick off its effort to fund the replacement and repair of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Arts
• The fourth- and fifth-grade students of Fidalgo Elementary School will present "A Christmas Carol" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 7. Anyone can attend.
Music
• Andre Feriante, a Northwest local musician and songwriter, performs "An invitation to Dream" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Center for Spiritual Living, 1013 Fifth St. There is a suggested donation of $20 for admission.
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Harp Attack with the Mark Dufresne Band, plus special guests, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Unknowns at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and Dr. Sweets and Ireland Woods at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Fanny Alger at 10 p.m. Saturday, Cozmic Sauce at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and Three For Silver at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
At the library
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is always available.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• "Orcas of the Salish Sea" presented by the Salish Sea School is at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library help desk.
For kids and teens
• The Tween Advisory Council, for those in fourth and fifth grades, is 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday.
• A high school creative writing group meets 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
– The Fidalgo Book Group will host its December meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday. It will discuss "The 100 Years of Lenni and Margo" by Marianne Cronin. Information: Terri Bawden at 509-670-4412 or terribawden@hotmail.com.
– Volunteer advisers from the SHIBA Medicare counseling program will hold appointments for those who need help with open enrollment on Friday. Appointments: ShibaSno.oe@gmail.com or call 360-826-8828.
– Staff and volunteers, along with students from Island View Elementary School, will decorate things for the holidays from 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
– Retired physical therapist Paul Sherman will showcase how to use trekking poles to walk and hike safely in different types of terrain from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
– Free blood pressure checks are from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Tuesday, Dec. 27.
– Students from Island View Elementary School will sing carols at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
– A COVID-19 and flu shot booster clinic is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. No appointment is necessary.
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Cost is $10 per person, per class.
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Registration: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204.
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays until Dec. 14.
– A virtual class on aging in place, put on by Hospice of the Northwest, is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
– A virtual class on breastfeeding is at noon Wednesday, Dec. 7.
– A class on dietary strategies to lower blood pressure is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, online.
– A car seat booster clinic is 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Appointments: CarSeatsNW@gmail.com.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a family nature walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at the Whistle Lake parking lot.
• Community science wetland monitoring is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org.
