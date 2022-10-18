Please submit event calendar listings for online and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
^
Events
• The League of Women Voters of Skagit County will host a panel discussion on the lack of affordable housing, its effects and efforts to help at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Anacortes City Council chambers. The event will be recorded for viewing at skagitlwv.org.
• The Anacortes High School PTSA is running a poinsettia fundraiser until Nov. 2. Plants will be available for pickup on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the AHS commons. Proceeds benefit Safe and Sober Grad Night.
Information: https://tinyurl.com/ahsplantsale
• The Anacortes Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
^
Arts
• Anacortes Community Theatre presents "Little Women," a musical, from Oct. Oct. 28 to Nov. 20. Tickets are $25 each. Information: acttheatre.com
• A Lala's Burlesque show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Swinomish Casino.
^
Music
• Other live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Aloha Danny at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Joan Penney at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, The Atlantics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and Cozmic Sauce at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts the Savage Blues Band at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and a Spooky Halloween party with Min Far at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
– The Fraternal Order of the Eagles hosts Enchantix at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus seeks new members. Information: 360-941-7507
^
At the library
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is always available.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• The next installment of the Jazz Lecture Series is "Syncopated Rhythm: Jazz and Dance" led by Dmitri Matheny, a jazz flugelhornist, historian and educator. It will focus on the African-American styles of jazz dance, like the Charleston and Swing. 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the community room.
• The library's book club will discuss "The Dictionary of Lost Words" by Pip Williams at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the community room. Information: 360-202-1190 or library.cityofanacortes.org
• A Humanities Washington talk "The River that Made Seattle" is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the community room. Author B.J. Cummings will talk about Seattle Duwamish River and unrecorded Native and immigrant histories. Masks required.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library help desk.
For kids and teens
• Play and Learn Classes, part of the library's status as a Family Place Library, is 10-11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the community room for toddlers and their adults. Registration: library.cityofanacortes.org
• Family storytimes are 10-10:45 a.m. Fridays, Oct. 21 and 28, with stories, songs and rhymes.
• A storybook pumpkin patch will be open Oct. 14-31 in the children's department. Kids can decorate pumpkins (no carving) and then display it at the patch.
• The Tween Advisory Council, meets 2:30-4 p.m. today. For fourth and fifth grades and includes activities, games and book discussion.
• LEGOs in the Library is 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Legos provided.
• Middle School Haunted Hangout is 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the community room with snacks, games and crafts.
• High School Haunted Art and Cosplay Tips is 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the community room with pizza, books and crafts.
• Haunted walk at Washington Park: Free tickets are available for a limited number of teens for the city's haunted walk at Washington Park Oct. 29.
• A Halloween Storytime is 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Costumes encouraged.
^
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
– Jerri Wood from the Alzheimer’s Association will talk about the warning signs of Alzheimer’s from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Visitors will hear about typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection and the benefits of a diagnosis.
– Anacortes Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteer Ginny Brightwell will review the options available during this year’s Medicare open enrollment period at 1:30 on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Information on the 2023 Skagit County Medicare Advantage plans and the Washington State part D prescription drug plans will be available at this class. Sign up in advance at the reception desk.
– City of Anacortes Public Works Operations Manager Wil Ludemann and Mechanic Dan Martin will talk about preparing vehicles for winter from 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
– Anacortes Parks and Recreation intern Carlos Daniel Sanchez Solteroon will host a shuffleboard tournament from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 and 26.
– A COVID vaccination clinic is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Appointments are not necessary.
– A "cut the cord" class on how to ditch cable, hosted by Martin Harris, is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. He will talk about accessing TV and entertainment via the internet. Attendees should register at the reception desk.
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Cost is $10 per person, per class.
– Reiki energetic “tune-up” sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up for 15-minute appointments at the front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
– Rock painting takes place from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays. Supplies are provided or bring your own.
– Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Information: email jackie_jla@msn.com
– Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Information: email zuke.uke@gmail.com
^
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Register at islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204.
– The Island Health Farm Stand is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard next to the 24th Street entrance.
– Appointments are available for Patient Portal help on Thursdays.
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays until Dec. 14.
– A virtual class on pelvic and bladder health is at 10 a.m. Thursday.
– A diastasis screening is 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
^
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a senior stroll is at 9 a.m. today starting at the Ray Auld Drive parking lot.
A small wonders hike is at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Information and registration: friendsoftheacfl.org
• The Dallas Kloke Mount Erie Road and Trail Run is Saturday, Oct. 29. Registration is 9-9:40 a.m. on event day at Mount Erie Elementary School. Cost is $20 with a shirt or $10 without.
The annual event features a run up the summit of Mount Erie, with an elevation gain of 1,213 feet. Awards and refreshments will be at the school after the event.
Information: anacorteswa.gov/889/DK-Mt-Erie-Road-Trail-Run, dustins@cityofanacortes.org or 360-293-1918
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.