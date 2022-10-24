Please submit event calendar listings for online and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
^
Events
• The Anacortes Police Department will take part in the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The Anacortes station lobby at 1218 34th St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, for the event. Only medications are accepted.
The department also maintains a secure receptacle for drug take-back from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
• The Skagit Land Trust will lead a work party at the Anacortes Mehler Conservation Easement, on 32nd Street. The property is private and protected so that it can be used as a wildlife refuge, but the land trust has permission to clear out invasive species and plant native conifers.
Anyone interested must fill out a form at skagitlandtrust.org. The event is limited, and extra volunteers will be added to a waitlist.
• The last regular season Anacortes Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
• The Anacortes High School PTSA is running a poinsettia fundraiser until Nov. 2. Plants will be available for pickup on Nov. 19 in the AHS commons. Proceeds benefit Safe and Sober Grad Night.
Information: https://tinyurl.com/ahsplantsale
• The Anacortes Women's Giving Circle has its fall kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Seafarers Memorial Park building at 601 Seafarers Way.
The Giving Circle allows women to come together and chip in donations. Then, the group decides where that money will go.
At the kick-off event, leaders will go over a review of the 2022 grant recipients and the group will decide on this year's grant theme, discuss membership and share desserts and wine.
Open to any woman 16 or older with a connection to Fidalgo Island.
Anyone interested in attending the kick-off event should email anacorteswomensgivingcircle@gmail.com.
Information: awgcircle.org
• A mattress sale to benefit the Anacortes High School choir program is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the high school. The sale features more than 30 styles of beds. For every 10 mattresses sold, one is donated to the Anacortes Family Center.
^
Arts
• Anacortes Community Theatre presents "Little Women," a musical, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 20. Tickets are $25 each. Information: acttheatre.com
• A Lala's Burlesque show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Swinomish Casino.
^
Music
• Other live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Joan Penney at 6 p.m. Wednesday, The Atlantics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Cozmic Sauce at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts a Spooky Halloween party with Min Far at 9 p.m. Saturday.
– The Fraternal Order of the Eagles hosts Enchantix at 7 p.m. Saturday.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus seeks new members. Information: 360-941-7507
^
At the library
The Anacortes Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is always available.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
^
Events
• A Humanities Washington talk "The River that Made Seattle" is at 6 p.m. today, in the community room. Author B.J. Cummings will talk about Seattle Duwamish River and unrecorded Native and immigrant histories. Masks required.
• "The Science of Gender with PFLAG Skagit," is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the community meeting room. Linden Jordan, part of the PFLAG speakers bureau, will lead a discussion on DNA, genes, hormones and other variables that affect gender.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library help desk.
^
For kids and teens
• Play and Learn Classes, part of the library's status as a Family Place Library, is 10-11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the community room for toddlers and their adults. Registration: library.cityofanacortes.org
• Family storytimes are 10-10:45 a.m. this Friday, and Nov. 4 and 18, with stories, songs and rhymes.
^
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
– Anacortes Parks and Recreation intern Carlos Daniel Sanchez Solteroon will host a shuffleboard tournament from 9-11 a.m. today.
– A "cut the cord" class on how to ditch cable, hosted by Martin Harris, is 1:30-3:30 p.m. today. He will talk about accessing TV and entertainment via the internet. Register at the reception desk.
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Cost is $10 per person, per class.
– Reiki energetic “tune-up” sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up at the front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
– Rock painting takes place from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays.
– Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Email jackie_jla@msn.com
– Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Email zuke.uke@gmail.com
^
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Registerration: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– The Island Health Farm Stand is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard next to the 24th Street entrance.
– Appointments are available for Patient Portal help on Thursdays.
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays until Dec. 14.
– A virtual class on healthy digestion is 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday.
– A virtual class on breastfeeding is noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
– An online class on living better with diabetes is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
– A balance screening at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
^
Recreation
• The Dallas Kloke Mount Erie Road and Trail Run is Saturday. Registration is 9-9:40 a.m. on event day at Mount Erie Elementary School. Cost is $20 with a shirt or $10 without. Awards and refreshments follow at the school. Information: anacorteswa.gov/889/DK-Mt-Erie-Road-Trail-Run
• Friends of the Forest will host a senior stroll at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, starting at the A Avenue trailhead. Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.