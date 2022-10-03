Please submit event calendar listings for online and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Events
• Commisioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is the keynote speaker at the Skagit Democrats Gala and Auction on Saturday.
She leads the state's wildfire fighting force and manages nearly 6 million acres of public lands.
The "Ensuring Democracy Together" gala starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge. Tina Podlodoswki, state Democratic Party chair, will speak.
The event starts with a candidate meet-and-greet and a buffet. The keynote speaker will go on at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $75 each, or a table of eight for $600.
Information: staff@skagitdemocrats.org or call 360-336-1555.
• The Anacortes Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
Music
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. No audition is required. Performances are at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call 360-941-7507.
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts live music: Fidalgo Swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Queen’s Bluegrass at 7:30 p.m. Jim Basnight Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and Free Harmony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts live music: Ebb, Slack & Flood (9 p.m. Friday) and Lion of Judah Band (9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15).
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts a Halloween party featuring Ebb, Slack & Flood at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. A dinner buffet is $15 for adults and $8 for those 12 and younger.
– The Fraternal Order of the Eagles will host Enchantix at 7 p.m. Oct. 22.
At the library
The Anacortes Public Library will host several events throughout October.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is open 24 hours a day.
The library will be closed Oct. 7 for a staff in-service day.
The library's FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• The Sherlock Holmes Society of Anacortes, called The Dogs in the Nighttime, will perform a live reading of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's short story "The Problem with Thor Bridge" in the style of a radio play at 6 p.m. today, in the community room.
• The Second Sunday Jazz concert for October features the Cal Trio at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The Cal Trio is a chamber jazz trio made up of guitarist Ben Cunningham, bassist Tom Anastasio and drummer Joel Litwin.
• The next installment of the Jazz Lecture Series is "Syncopated Rhythm: Jazz and Dance" led by Dmitri Matheny, a jazz flugelhornist, historian and educator. The talk will focus on the African-American vernacular styles of jazz dance, like the Charleston, Mambo, Lindy Hop and Swing. The lecture is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the community room.
• The library's book club will discuss "The Dictionary of Lost Words" by Pip Williams at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the community room. Information: 360-202-1190 or library.cityofanacortes.org
• A Humanities Washington talk "The River that Made Seattle" is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the library's community room. Author B.J. Cummings will talk about Seattle Suwamish River and unrecorded Native and immigrant histories. Masks are required.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library help desk.
For kids and teens
• Play and Learn Classes, part of the library's status as a Family Place Library, is 10-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 11, 18 and 25, in the community room. The sessions will include educational classes for toddlers and their grownups. Registration: library.cityofanacortes.org
• A silly and spooky pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday in the children's department at the library. For ages 2-8.
• Family storytimes are 10-10:45 a.m. Fridays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28, with stories, songs and rhymes.
• A storybook pumpkin patch will be open Oct. 14-31 in the children's department. Kids can decorate a pumpkin as a storybook character with paint and other items (no carving) and then display it at the patch.
• Heartstopper Day, aimed at celebrating the universe of author Alice Oseman with a craft, prize drawings and snacks, from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Features the newly released "Born for This."
• The Tween Advisory Council, will meet at 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. For fourth and fifth grades and will include activities, games and book talking.
• LEGOs in the Library is 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Legos provided.
• Middle School Haunted Hangout is 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the community room. The event has snacks, games and crafts.
• High School Haunted Art and Cosplay Tips is 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the community room. Includes books, crafts and pizza.
• Haunted walk at Washington Park: Free tickets are available for a limited number of teens for the city's haunted walk at Washington Park Oct. 29.
• A Halloween Storytime is 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Costumes are encouraged.
For seniors
• Register is open for the Anacortes Senior College at seniorcollege.org.
Classes start the week of Oct. 11 and run through Nov. 17. Tuition for six-week classes is $30 and for three-week classes is $20.
Information: seniorcollege.org, info@seniorcollege.org or 360-503-1255
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays starting Oct. 6. Cost is $10 per person, per class and is open-ended for drop-ins.
– Chef Jackie Davison will lead a hybrid cooking class demonstration focusing on meat-free mushroom soups from 10-11:30 a.m. today. The cost is $10 a person to attend in person (sign-ups are at the center's reception desk) and free to attend online.
– Heritage Flight Museum Events Manager Karen Hicks will talk about the museum and its upcoming events from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Joining her will be Chief Mechanic Grace Stephens, who will talk about restoring and preserving aircraft.
– Anacortes Parks and Recreation intern Carlos Daniel Sanchez Solteroon will host a shuffleboard informational session from 9-10:30 a.m. today, and then a tournament from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 12-26.
– Anacortes Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteer Ginny Brightwell will review the options available during this year’s Medicare open enrollment period at 1:30 on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Information on the 2023 Skagit County Medicare Advantage plans and the Washington State part D prescription drug plans will be available at this class. Sign up in advance at the reception desk.
– Reiki energetic “tune-up” sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up for 15-minute appointments at the front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
– Rock painting takes place at the center from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays. Supplies are provided, or people can bring their own.
– Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Information: email jackie_jla@msn.com
– Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Information: zuke.uke@gmail.com
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Register at islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204.
– The Island Health Farm Stand is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard next to the 24th Street entrance.
– Appointments are available for Patient Portal help on Thursdays.
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 28-Dec. 14.
– A virtual class on breastfeeding is at noon today.
– An online class about a practical Mediterranean diet is at 2:30 p.m. today.
– A car and booster seat clinic is 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 24th Street parking lot.
– A blood drive is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a community hike focusing on nature journaling is 9:30 a.m. to noon today at Heart Lake Road.
Community science wetland monitoring is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.
Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org.
