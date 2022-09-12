Please submit event calendar listings for online and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Events
• The Anacortes Family Center will host a Shred-a-Thon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the Walgreens parking lot. The fundraiser allows people to bring old documents to shred. There is a $20 suggested donation per box, with a $10 minimum. All proceeds go to the homeless shelter.
• The Skagit Land Trust will host a volunteer event at Fidalgo Bay Carstens Conservation Area to thin trees and remove invasive plants and erosion fencing on Friday. An RSVP is required, so visit the goskagit.com/360 calendar event for information.
• A pop-up blood donation center is open at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., several days this month. Blood levels at Bloodworks NW are very low right now.
Open hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
To book an appointment, go to schedule.bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.
• The Oyster Run will fill downtown Sunday, Sept. 25, with hundreds of motorcycles and riders, along with vendors, live music and displays from the Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team. There is no set schedule, but vendors are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and live music is on Seventh Street from 1-4 p.m.
• The Anacortes Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
Music
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices are needed, and no audition is required. Performances are at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call 360-941-7507.
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts live music: Norris and Nicely at 6 p.m. today, Stevie and the Blue Flames at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Andre Feriante at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Billy Appleton Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and Fidalgo Swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts live music: Cozmic Sauce (9 p.m. Saturday) and Desolation Sound (9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24).
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts Tapwater at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 ($15 in advance, $20 day of show, kids 12 and under free) and Groovebot at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 ($12 adults, children 12 and under are free).
– The Fraternal Order of the Eagles will host Enchantix at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and noon Sunday, Sept. 25, as part of the Oyster Run.
At the library
The Anacortes Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The FriendShop is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
The Friends of the Library group is seeking volunteers. Contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• The library will host a table at the Anacortes Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Friends of the Library will be on-site to sell books and media of all genres, and the librarians will share a storytime at the kids’ booth.
• The library’s book club will discuss “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. For information, call Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or visit library.cityofanacortes.org.
• Tech help is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library’s help desk.
For kids and teems
• Talk Like a Pirate Day is at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, where attendees should come in a pirate costume and enjoy pirate-themed stories and a craft.
For seniors
The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
• Registration is open for the Aging Mastery Program. The 10-week program, developed by the National Council on Aging, is 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 14, through Nov. 16. The $60 fee includes materials. Registration: cityofanacortes.org/1408/Aging-Mastery-Program
• Reiki energetic “tune-up” sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up for 15-minute appointments at the front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
• Rock painting takes place at the center from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays. Supplies are provided, or people can bring their own.
• Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Information: email jackie_jla@msn.com
• Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Information: zuke.uke@gmail.com
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Register at islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204.
– The Island Health Farm Stand is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard next to the 24th Street entrance.
– Appointments are available for Patient Portal help on Thursdays.
– A virtual class on dietary strategies for managing high cholesterol is Thursday.
– A memory screening is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.
– A class on living better with diabetes is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, online.
– A virtual class on nutrition for a healthy pregnancy is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
– A women's cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 28-Dec. 14.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a sunset hike on Sugarloaf mountain starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Ray Auld Drive parking lot at the base of Mount Erie.
• The Anacortes Half Marathon and 5K is Saturday, Sept. 24.Visit runsignup.com.
• The city’s spray park at Storvik Park is open at 11 a.m. daily during the summer.
