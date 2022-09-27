Please submit event calendar listings for online and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Events
• The St. Mary Catholic Church Fall Rummage Sale is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
• The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates' forum from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Anacortes City Hall.
Invited to the forum are candidates for races for U.S. senator (incumbent Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley), Congressional District 2 U.S. representative (incumbent Rick Larsen, Dan Matthews), Legislative District 10 state representative positions 1 (incumbent Greg Gilday, Clyde Shavers,) and 2 (incumbent Dave Paul, Karen Lesetmoe), Legislative District 40 state representatives position 1 (incumbent Debra Lekanoff) and 2 (incumbent Alex Ramel, Trevor Smith) and the county commissioner position 3 (incumbent Lisa Janicki, Christian Burns).
All candidates have been invited to attend but are not confirmed.
• The Anacortes Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
Music
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices are needed, and no audition is required. Performances are at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call 360-941-7507.
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts live music: Fidalgo Swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Queen’s Bluegrass at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Jim Basnight Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and Free Harmony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts live music: Min Far (9 p.m. Saturday).
For seniors
• Register is open for the Anacortes Senior College at seniorcollege.org.
Classes start the week of Oct. 11 and run through Nov. 17. Tuition for six-week classes is $30 and for three-week classes is $20.
Information: seniorcollege.org, info@seniorcollege.org or 360-503-1255
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
– An informal conversation with Mayor Matt Miller is 1:30-3 p.m. today.
– The Senior Activity Center is hosting several events as part of its Fall Prevention Week. Today, Andy Arvidson will host Safe Walking at 1 p.m. Michelle Moser hosts Medication and Fall Prevention at 1 p.m. Thursday. Between 10 a.m. and noon Thursday, therapists from Island Health will host free balance assessments. Anyone interested should sign up for a 20-minute appointment at the center's reception desk or via phone at 360-293-7472.
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays starting Oct. 6. Cost is $10 per person per class and is open-ended, so anyone can drop in.
– Chef Jackie Davison will lead a hybrid cooking class demonstration focusing on meat-free mushroom soups from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The cost is $10 a person to attend in person (sign-ups are at the center's reception desk) and free to attend online.
– Anacortes Community Forest Lands maintenance worker Steve Philips will lead a free talk about the basics of birding from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Sign up at reception desk.
– Heritage Flight Museum Events Manager Karen Hicks will talk about the museum and its upcoming events from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Joining her will be Chief Mechanic Grace Stephens, who will talk about restoring and preserving aircraft.
– Anacortes Parks and Recreation intern Carlos Daniel Sanchez Solteroon will host a shuffleboard informational session from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and then a tournament from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 12-26.
– Reiki energetic “tune-up” sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up for 15-minute appointments at the front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
– Rock painting takes place at the center from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays. Supplies are provided, or people can bring their own.
– Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Information: email jackie_jla@msn.com
– Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Information: zuke.uke@gmail.com
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Register at islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204.
– The Island Health Farm Stand is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard next to the 24th Street entrance.
– Appointments are available for Patient Portal help on Thursdays.
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 28-Dec. 14.
– Hospice of the Northwest will host a class on end-of-life paperwork at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 online.
– A virtual class on breastfeeding is at noon Wednesday, Oct. 5.
– An online class about a practical Mediterranean diet is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a community hike focusing on nature journaling is 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Heart Lake Road.
Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org.
