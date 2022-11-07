Please submit event calendar listings for online and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Veterans Day
• City crews will not collect garbage on Friday, Nov. 11. Instead, they will collect both Friday and Monday customers on Monday, Nov. 14.
Garbage totes should be out by 7 a.m. Extra garbage must be in city pre-paid bags.
Waste Management will follow its schedule for recycling and yard waste pickup.
• City buildings will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.
• The Port of Anacortes will host a Veterans Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Transit Shed, 100 Commercial Ave. The event is dedicated to military men and women who have served and will include area veteran speakers, Skagit Swings All-Star Big Band and emcee Dan Worra.
• The American Legion Post 13 in Anacortes will host a dinner for veterans, with speakers that include Mayor Matt Miller, American Legion leadership and other area veterans, at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The dinner is at the First Baptist Church, 2717 J Ave.
• A parade honoring veterans who are first responders is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in downtown Burlington, on Fairhaven Avenue.
Events
• The annual benefit for Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, which includes a dinner plus ways to participate both in person and online, is Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed.
Information: friendsoftheacfl.org
• The Creative Avenue NW Artisan Market, which features handmade items and locally sourced gifts, is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave.
Arts
• Auditions for "As You Like It" are 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Anacortes Community Theatre. The show is Feb. 3-25, 2023. Those who wish to audition must sign up for a time slot at acttheatre.com.
• Anacortes Community Theatre presents "Little Women," a musical, until Nov. 20. Tickets are $25 each. Information: acttheatre.com
• A community open mic night is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Anacortes library community meeting room.
• The Anacortes Early Music Concert Series presents "Bring on the Bach – Recorder and Lautenwerck" at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St.
Recorder virtuoso Vicki Boeckman and keyboardist Tamara Friedman will perform works by Scarlatti, Telemann, and C.P.E. Bach and J.S. Bach. Featured in the concert is a replica of a 1740s Lautenwerck, which J.S. Bach helped invent.
Boeckman is an international performing and recording artist who has performed with the Seattle Baroque Orchestra and Philharmonia Northwest Orchestra. Friedman performs around the Pacific Northwest and curates a collection of 18th and 19th century keyboard instruments at the Skagit Early Keyboard Museum.
General admission to the concert is $30 (cash or check at the door). Students (18 and under) are admitted free of charge. Information is available at www.anacortesartsfoundation.org.
Music
• Other live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts El Colonel at 6 p.m. today, the Chris Eger Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Pension King and the Dependents at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, and the Joe Cook Blues Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts the 7:20 String Band at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and The Pine Hearts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus seeks new members. Information: 360-941-7507
At the library
The Anacortes library will host events for adults, kids and families in November.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is always available.
The library is closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving. It will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• "An Appetite for Film: Food in the Movies," presented by Humanities Washington and the Anacortes Museum is 6 p.m. today. Film historian John Trafton will talk about the relationship between food and film throughout history.
• The Second Sunday Jazz concert this month is the Ann Reynolds Trio at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The trio will honor four women composers, Mary Lou Williams, Carla Bley, Geri Allen and Christine Jensen.
• The Jazz Lecture Series continues with "The Role of Women in Jazz" at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Presenter and area performer Joan Penney will speak.
• The library's book club will talk about "Avenue of Spies" by Alex Kershaw at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Information: Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or library.cityofanacortes.org
• "Orcas of the Salish Sea" presented by the Salish Sea School, is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday for the library help desk.
For kids and teens
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the community room.
• LEGOs in the Library is 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the children's library. LEGOs are provided.
• Stay and Play for Toddlers (and their caregivers) is 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the children's library.
• "School's Out Nailed-It" a genre decorate-off for those in sixth to eighth grades is 3:30-4:30 p.m. today in the community room. Participants will decorate cookies and cupcakes.
• The Tween Advisory Council, for those in fourth and fifth grades, is 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
• A fall STEAM program is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the community room. The event will share hands-on fun around electronics and engineering.
• A high school creative writing group will meet 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays in the community room.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
The center is closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
– A bake sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
– A Thanksgiving feast is Thursday, Nov. 17. Music starts at 11 a.m. by an area jazz trio, with lunch served at noon. Reservations are required. For seniors, donations are suggested at $5. For those under 60, lunch is $7.
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Cost is $10 per person, per class.
– Medicare open enrollment review, hosted by Anacortes SHIBA volunteer Ginny Brightwell, is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Brightwell will help people review options available. Sign up at the center's reception desk.
– A two-day workshop on paper making with instructor Jean Long is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Registration at the center's reception desk is required.
– City of Anacortes Public Works manager Wil Ledemann and mechanic Dan Martin will talk about the city's vehicle fleet from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
– A class on Summit Assistance Dog's service dog training program is 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
– A Low Vision Support Group, led by Dennis Foster from Vision Matters, is 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. He will talk about a variety of vision assistance devices.
– Reiki tune-up sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up at front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
– Rock painting takes place from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays.
– Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Email jackie_jla@msn.com
– Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Email zuke.uke@gmail.com
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Registration: islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204
– The Island Health Farm Stand is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard near the 24th Street entrance.
– Appointments are available for Patient Portal help on Thursdays.
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays until Dec. 14.
– A class on prediabetes education and prevention is at 1-2 p.m. Thursday online.
– A class on nutrition for a healthy pregnancy is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, online.
– A virtual class on living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
– A virtual class on healthy eating around the holidays is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host community wetland monitoring at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
A gratitude hike is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at the A Avenue trailhead.
Registration for both required at friendsoftheacfl.org
