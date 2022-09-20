Please submit event calendar listings for online and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Events
• Transition Fidalgo will host a Fix It Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Farmers Market. Anyone can bring broken items to the event and volunteers will attempt to fix those items. The group works on lamps, appliances, tools, torn clothing and more. It also helps repair watch batteries.
• The Anacortes Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
Music
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices are needed, and no audition is required. Performances are at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call 360-941-7507.
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts live music: Andre Feriante at 6 p.m. today, Billy Appleton Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fidalgo Swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, Queen’s Bluegrass at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Jim Basnight Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts live music: Desolation Sound (9 p.m. Saturday).
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts Groovebot at 6:30 p.m. Saturday ($12 adults, children 12 and under are free).
– The Fraternal Order of the Eagles will host Enchantix at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and noon Sunday, Sept. 25, as part of the Oyster Run.
At the library
The Anacortes Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The FriendShop is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
The Friends of the Library group is seeking volunteers. Contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com.
Events
• The library’s book club will discuss “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Call Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or visit library.cityofanacortes.org.
• International Observe the Moon Night is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Seafarers' Memorial Park.
• Yoga at the Library, featuring gentle flow yoga, is at 9 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
• The Sherlock Holmes Society of Anacortes, also known as the Dogs in the Nighttime, will host a live reading of the Arthur Conan Doyle story "The Problem of Thor Bridge" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
• Tech help is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library’s help desk.
For kids and teens
• Author and artist Nikki McClure will host an event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Depot Arts and Community Center.
For seniors
• Register is open for the Anacortes Senior College at seniorcollege.org.
Classes start the week of Oct. 11 and run through Nov. 17. Tuition for six-week classes is $30 and for three-week classes is $20.
Information: seniorcollege.org, info@seniorcollege.org or 360-503-1255
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
– An informal conversation with Mayor Matt Miller is 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
– City of Anacortes Public Works Operations Manager Wil Ludemann and city mechanic Dan Martin will talk about the anatomy of electric cars and what it’s like to own one, from 1-2:30 p.m. today.
– Hans Kahl, with the Department of Emergency Management, will host a presentation about the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and their new “Prepare in a Year” program from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
– Reiki energetic “tune-up” sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up for 15-minute appointments at the front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
– Rock painting takes place at the center from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays. Supplies are provided, or people can bring their own.
– Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Information: email jackie_jla@msn.com
– Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Information: zuke.uke@gmail.com
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Register at islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204.
– The Island Health Farm Stand is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard next to the 24th Street entrance.
– Appointments are available for Patient Portal help on Thursdays.
– A class on living better with diabetes is 11 a.m. Thursday online.
– A virtual class on nutrition for a healthy pregnancy is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 28-Dec. 14.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a sunset hike on Sugarloaf mountain starts at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Ray Auld Drive parking lot at the base of Mount Erie.
A senior hike is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, starting at the A Avenue trailhead.
A community hike focusing on nature journaling is 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Heart Lake Road.
Register and find out more at www.friendsoftheacfl.org.
• The Anacortes Half Marathon and 5K is Saturday. Find out more at runsignup.com/Race/WA/Anacortes/TheAnacortesHalfMarathon.
