• The Kiwanis Sunrisers is selling fresh-cut Christmas trees at Sebos. The tree lot is open noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Proceeds go toward community and youth programs and scholarships.
• An Elf Storytime is at 6 p.m. Thursday in the children's section of the Anacortes Public Library. Sparkle the Elf will read a story, and cozy pajamas and holiday hats are encouraged.
• The Coastal Christmas Tree Lighting is at 6 p.m. Friday. The event, outside the Chamber of Commerce office, will feature music, guest appearances from Santa and the Town Crier, plus hot cocoa, other treats and surprises.
• At least 17 merchants will take part in the Holiday Artwalk from 6-9 p.m. Friday, in downtown Anacortes. Artists and businesses will showcase paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography, music, treats and more. A full list is at www.anacorterart.com
• Handsome and Gretyl will perform Christmas and original music at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Guemes Island General Store. Admission is free.
• Free horse-drawn trolley rides are available noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The trolley will travel up and down Commercial Ave. The horses will also be downtown Dec. 10 and 17.
• A holiday Creative Avenue Market features festive favorites from local crafters and artisans. The market is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave.
• The Cantabile Chamber Choir will perform a concert with holiday songs about stars and the Northern Lights called "Lighting Our Path." The choir is led by Artistic Director Dustin Willetts and the show features special guest Kera-Lynne Newman on violin. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Depot Arts & Community Center. Tickets start at $20 and are on EventBrite.com.
• A Coastal Christmas charm walk, through the Chamber of Commerce, runs Dec. 3-10. Anyone who wants to take part will pay a fee, then travel to each participating business to pick up a charm for their bracelet. anacortes.org.
• The Anacortes Schools Foundation Celebrate the Season "A Storybook Holiday" Fundraising Gala is 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday at the Port Transit Shed. Tickets are required, though there is an online auction open to all. www.anacortesschoolsfoundation.org/
• Staff and volunteers, along with students from Island View Elementary School, will decorate the Anacortes Senior Activity Center for the holidays from 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
• Wonderland Walk is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. For the event, community groups decorate different campsites at Washington Park and offer food, music, crafts and fun to attendees, free of charge.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus, which is about half made up of members from Anacortes, will perform "Peace on Earth" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Dr. in La Conner. There is a suggested donation of $10. Masks are required.
• "The Nutcracker" hosted by Fidalgo DanceWorks is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at Brodniak Hall. Tickets start at $17. my360tix.com/events/nutcracker-2022-12-9-2022/tickets
• The second annual Santa Run 5K is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. All participants will receive a Santa suit to wear during the run that starts at Seafarers Memorial Park.
• The Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair, with free activities for kids, including crafts, pictures with Santa, ornament and cookie decorating, the Student Marketplace and games, is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
• The Skagit Symphony, which has members from Anacortes, will perform "Feliz Navidad" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon.
• The Celebrate the Season gingerbread house contest, hosted by Fidalgo Island Rotary, is 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Visit the North Pole is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 14, at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center. The event features activities and a chance to take a photo with Santa. Reservations for time slots are at anacortesparksandrecreation.sportsites.com/.
• Geofrey Castle's Celtic Christmas Concert is at 6:30 pm. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed. Admission is $25 for VIPs and free for general admission with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy or a nonperishable food item. portofanacortes.com
• Students from Island View Elementary School will sing carols at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Senior Activity Center.
• The Winter Celebration, hosted by Fidalgo DanceWorks and featuring all dance styles except ballet, is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets start at $15. my360tix.com/events/winter-celebration-2022-12-17-2022/tickets
• A Christmas Concert featuring Handsome & Gretyl and John Van Deusen is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St. The concert is free and the church is collecting nonperishable food items for the Salvation Army Food Bank at the door.
• The Rockin' Yule Bizarre, hosted by Anacortes Music Projects, is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. Bands include Young Hunks, The Enthusiasts, Pension Kings and Savanna Woods. The event also features baked goods, hot drink, beer, wine and a silent auction. Admission is $10 for students and $20 for general admission (or $25 at the door). Those 12 and younger are free. brownpapertickets.com
• The Anacortes Public Library will show "Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer," along with opportunities to complete crafts and take pictures with large cutouts of the characters, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the community meeting room.
• A group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Anacortes Visitor Center and then carol up and down Commercial Avenue. Songbooks are provided.
• A winter solstice and candlelighting service at the Center for Spiritual Living in Anacortes is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. The center is located at 1013 Fifth St. Information: 360-293-4029.
• Christmas Eve services are at 5:30 p.m. (for a family service, with nursery, time for children and communion) and 10 p.m. (a candlelight service with communion) Saturday, Dec. 24, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St.
• A community Christmas dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day at the Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. To schedule home delivery, call 360-293-9586, by noon Thursday, Dec. 22. Those who want to volunteer can call that same number to sign up.
• Enchantrix will perform a New Year's Eve concert at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 901 Seventh St.
• A New Year's Eve party at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets are $35. swintickets.com.
