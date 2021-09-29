Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Russian singers performed at the virtual anniversary celebration.
The Anacortes Sister Cities Association recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of its very first partnership.
The association was founded and helped create a sister cities relationship with Lomonosov, Russia, three decades ago.
On Sept. 9, the two groups connected via Zoom to help celebrate the milestone and share memories, photos and culture between the two. A Russian singing group appeared in traditional garb to sing to the Americans as members of both sides raised a toast to lasting friendship.
“This 30 years of friendship has left a really warm feeling in our hearts,” Lomonosov Mayor Nadezhda Smolnikova said via translator Ludmila Varavina.
She talked about how excited she was to see everyone, including old friends on the Russia side who helped form the bond 30 years ago.
“I wish everyone to be healthy and wealthy and happy,” she said.
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere talked about the partnership between the cities, which has led to friendship and respect.
“This treasured three-decades-long relationship is a gift to our communities,” she said.
She talked about shared culture and how the connection globally is allowing “citizen diplomats” to thrive locally.
“The last few years, we have not been able to travel and see each other,” she said. “My goal is in the future we once again are able to share our communities with each other. We look forward to the next 30 years of this partnership.
Marina Akhromova is the president of Kalinka, the Russian version of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association. She expressed her gratitude for the people who helped “lay the foundation for the sister city relations in our cities.”
“We always remember our first meeting with the American city of Anacortes,” she said. “Many things have changed over the last 30 years, but our friendship stayed the same.”
Jon Lovric, the Anacortes Sister Cities Association president, said this partnership was established before his time with the association but that it was the first seed that helped the association grow into what it is now.
“I look forward to a time when I can visit there again,” he said.
