...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West to Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U.
S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters
Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Contributed
“Into the Sun” by Jack Gunter, the 2022 Tulip Festival poster artist, is on display at the Scott Milo Gallery in April.
The First Friday Artwalk is back for the first time since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Several galleries will be open from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 1, so visitors can stop by, check out the art and talk to the artists.
• Joanie Schwartz Glass, 404 Commercial Ave, shows Schwartz’s fused glass pieces, plus a curated collection of artistic treasures created by artisans from around the country.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., will show acrylics and mixed media work by Dee Doyle.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., will host its sixth annual Tulip Poster Artists, Past and Present show, featuring 2022 poster artist Jack Gunter. Also showing are oil paintings by 1998 artist, Alfred Currier, watercolors by 1999 artist Mary Gregg Byrne and color photographs by 2000 and 2003 artist Randy Dana.
• The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street, is a collection of four studios with artists Anders Rodin, Cathy Schoenberg, Michael Clough and Elizabeth Ockwell. Their mediums include oils, watercolors and drawings and sculptures.
• 98221 Gallery at City Hall, 904 6th Street, presented by the Anacortes Arts Commission, features 36 emerging and established artists who live or work in the 98221 ZIP code. More than 50 works, in a variety of mediums and price points, are displayed in the hallways and City Council Chambers. Many of the artists will be present for questions.
