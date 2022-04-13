In a crowded arena, spectators whispered to each other and leaned in to see the battle happening at the center.
Each competitor was focused on the stage, brush in hand, using paint to create a slowly emerging picture. The contestants were competing in a live painting competition called Art Battle. They included Anacortes resident Cameron McCool. And he won.
After taking home the national title April 2 in Wichita Falls, Texas, McCool is now biding his time until he goes on to Tokyo to represent the United States in the International Championship of Art Battle.
Standing on stage in front of crowds can be nerve-wracking, but McCool said in an email that as soon as he gets in front of an easel, everything comes back to the art, and a “strong focus” forms between him and the canvas.
“As the clock starts, I get tunnel vision and it’s as though a chase begins, hunting and corralling a wild beast that fights me as I move deftly to capture and tame it into the foreground of the composition,” he wrote in his email. “The search becomes a dance and it’s like a rhythmic flow as the artwork and my vision begin to arrive in tempo. I love it, and it was incredible to share that side of the art experience.”
McCool said for him, the competition is less about winning and more about the connections he’s made with the other artists. These memories will last forever, he said.
“To even be able to paint on stage and share this experience is a true joy, so that was the big win for me – making emotional connections with strangers whom I had never met before that night, and having them come up to me to tell me that they were moved by what flowed from my hands and mind,” he said in his email. “That means the most.”
When heading toward the competition, McCool said he had an emotion that he wanted to bring out in his piece, one that would bring up thoughts of both love and melancholy. He sat down and looked through pictures and images that could be used as inspiration and worked with them in Photoshop. He created several renditions, some of which he called “total disasters,” until he found an image that he liked. Then, he practiced painting in the time constraints set out by the competition.
“I essentially have to figure out how to make a six-hour painting in 30 minutes,” he said in his email. “For the event, I worked from sketches and memory.”
Though it hasn’t always been in front of hundreds of people, McCool is no stranger to art.
“I’ve been creating art since I could hold a pencil, starting with many, many studies of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” he said in his email. “My parents both noted and nurtured my affinity for drawing, and it quickly became a way for me to get out my emotions and to express myself. I’ve been drawing nonstop ever since and spread out into other mediums of paint, sculpture and music.”
He has continued to grow his artistic process.
“For my process, I’m either working from live models, photography, or directly from my emotions, making loose gestural marks on a page that may then turn into human forms,” he wrote in his email. “I’ve studied the human figure and anatomy my whole life so I tend to think with movements of the body to draw forth deeper and more complex emotions.”
His favorite artistic medium changes, and he explores drawing, sculpture and painting.
“Art Battle has forced me to stumble upon some new tricks that I’m excited to investigate,” he said.
McCool grew up in Anacortes and attended Island View and Fidalgo elementary schools. He moved away for several years but came back to finish two years of high school, graduating from Anacortes High School in 2005.
“When I was 17, I painted the mural at the Anacortes Cinema for my high school senior project,” McCool said in his email.
He majored in interdisciplinary visual arts at the University of Washington and then moved to New York to “continue pursuing figurative art, studying anatomy and painting at the New York Academy of Art,” he said in his email.
In 2018, he moved from Brooklyn to Boston to start a figure drawing group, Life Drawing Boston. He worked teaching and modeling at the Museum of Fine Arts until COVID-19 hit and he moved home to Anacortes, “a move which I’m so grateful to have made,” McCool said in his email.
Now back in town, McCool is starting a new weekly figure drawing group, Life Drawing Anacortes, on Sundays at the Depot Arts & Community Center. More details will be on Instagram at @life_drawing_anacortes and www.lifedrawinganacortes.com.
More information on McCool as anartist is at @yamchops on Instagram and www.mccoolart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.