More than 270 art vendors. Painters creating murals in front of crowds. Fine art on display.
The Anacortes Arts Festival will fill downtown Friday through Sunday, featuring 270 art vendors, fine art, artists creating live art and murals, and a wide variety of music and food.
It’s not just a brief destination, festival director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
This year, festival organizers put extra care into organizing the entertainment on the festival’s three stages, making the event a place to spend time each day and come back for more.
“We have fun, upbeat, powerful music all weekend long,” she said.
There are local acts and special appearances.
While every day is packed with music, a few acts stand out, McIlmoyle said.
Anacortes musician John Van Deusen will play the festival again this year, bringing with him a group of friends, including members of The Lonely Forest.
The band is back together for this show, McIlmoyle said.
Nearly Dan, a 12-piece Steely Dan Tribute Band, will perform from 6-8 p.m. Friday on the jazz stage.
“They are such a hit and they are back again this year,” she said.
All day Saturday on the main stage will be a party, she said. Geoffrey Castle will kick things off with his electric six-string violin from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by the Chris Eger Band American music) from 2:30-4 p.m., Knut Bell and the Blue Collars (Pacific Northwest Americana) from 4:30-6 p.m. and Chance McKinney (country rock) from 6:30-8 p.m.
“You can’t go wrong all day long,” McIlmoyle said.
The main stage will play host to several great bands all weekend, including Kuinka (formerly Rabbit Wilde). The Skagit Valley favorite has been playing in this area for years, but this is the first time the group will perform at the Arts Festival.
“They are going to play here the first time Sunday afternoon to close the festival out,” McIlmoyle said.
She said she feels like the festival committees really “bumped up” the entertainment this year to reach a broader range of people. She expects crowds at each of the three stages all weekend.
The music isn’t contained to the stages, though. In the kids area, always a popular spot, there will be live music twice a day both Saturday and Sunday. Identical Harmony will provide music at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and Meredith Jones will provide drumming at those same times Sunday.
The kids area will be on Seventh Street. On Eighth Street there will be an expanded food truck area. It will feature more food trucks than ever and add more food access at that end of the festival, McIlmoyle said. Many food vendors also will be located between Second and Third streets.
In the working artist area, between Second and First streets, two graffiti artists will paint all three days. Leo Salazar of Anacortes and Erik Gonzalez, who is involved with the Urbanists, will create large murals in the street art style. The festival is still looking for a place to display the finished pieces, McIlmoyle said.
Anacortes artist Alfred Currier will create a mural, which will be the 14th and final mural for the Tommy Thompson Trail. After this year, the festival will need to find a new place to display its annual murals, as the location along the trail will be full, McIlmoyle said.
Chalk painter Betsy Diamond will create art on the asphalt, and the popular Piano-cortes is back this year with Allison Schuh and the Salish Sea Plein Air Painters painting pianos.
Festival favorites returning this year include basket maker Katherine Lewis and blacksmith Paul Thorne. Skagit sculptor Tracy Powell will demonstrate stone sculpture, and master carver Bill Bailey will bring the Beaver Lodge Carvers from the Samish Indian Nation to demonstrate Native wood carving.
Marius Hibbard is setting up his marbling pool to let festival attendees marble fabric.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.