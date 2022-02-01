...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Anacortes Arts Foundation will host concerts in February
The Anacortes Arts Foundation will host two concerts in February.
The first, “Music from the Golden Age of Guitar,” with classical guitarist Michael Partington, is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St.
Partington will perform the music of Anton Diabelli, Josef Kaspar Mertz and Julian Arcas. He has performed throughout North America, Europe, Russia and Scandanavia as a soloist and in ensemble. He is currently an artist in residence and director of the guitar program at the University of Washington.
At 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, violinist Elizabeth Blumenstock will head up a string quartet with violinist Cecilia Archuleta, violist Tekla Cunningham and cellist Meg Brennard. The quartet will perform two works: Haydn’s Quartet in D minor, Op. 76, No. 2 (Quinten); and Mozart’s spectacular Quartet in C major, K. 465 (Dissonance).
Blumenstock is a long-term member of San Francisco’s Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and American Bach Soloists. She is an instructor of baroque violin at the University of Southern California and teaches summer courses at the International Baroque Institute at Longy.
Archuleta is concertmaster of Philharmonia Northwest and a member of the Northwest Sinfonietta.
Cunningham performs on baroque violin, viola and viola d’amore. She is concertmaster of Stephen Stubbs’ Pacific MusicWorks. She directs the Whidbey Island Music Festival.
Brennand is on the cello faculty at Seattle Pacific University and is a member of the Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra. For 10 years, she performed with the Seattle Baroque Orchestra, performing chamber music of the 18th century on period instruments.
Admission to either concert is $25 by cash or check at the door. No credit cards. Children, with an adult, are admitted for free.
