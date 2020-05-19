Messages from children, trivia, a raffle and speeches from community leaders are all on the schedule for the annual Anacortes Boys and Girls Club Building Great Futures Breakfast.
This year, the activities will just be presented a little differently. The virtual “breakfast” is a bring-your-own meal event and will be shown virtually over a few days.
The event is the biggest annual fundraiser for the club. This year, it will raise money for the club’s food services program, help fund a potential reopening to young people later this year and support virtual club programming, Anacortes club Director Andrew Flores said in an email.
The club will host the event via its Facebook page, though videos will be posted on its website, too, Flores wrote.
Activities are Thursday and Friday, and there is no need to sign up ahead of time. Just go to the Facebook page.
“We are sad that we can’t all be together for the event, but through doing a couple-day celebration virtually, we hope that we can bring some of the Club joy to our community partners,” Flores wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.