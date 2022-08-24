...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Walkers set foot to pavement across the country and beyond Saturday as part of the seventh annual Anacortes Cancer Walk.
The event brought in about $30,000 this year, and some donations are still coming in, organizer Karla DeCamp said in an email. That’s the biggest yearly total yet for the event, which has brought in about $150,000 since its start.
All the money goes directly to the Medical Relief Fund at the Island Cancer Care Center. That fund helps patients who need some extra financial assistance.
The event features 100 walkers in eight states and two countries. Everyone who participated was able to complete their walk where they were, DeCamp said.
The event is hosted by the nonprofit Your Story Foundation, of which DeCamp is the president and founder. She serves with six other board members.
Next year, the group plans to create its own medical relief fund to help patients of all types, while also fulfilling a wish for a terminal cancer patient.
