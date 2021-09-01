Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
It’s been 25 years since Anacortes signed a Sister City agreement with the city of Nikaho, Japan, a partnership that has celebrated student exchanges, visits between the two cities and the sharing of culture, food and language, according to leaders of each city.
The mayors of each city, as well as Sister City and community members, gathered on Zoom Aug. 19 for 25th anniversary celebration.
“Good morning in Nikaho, and good evening in Anacortes,” Mayor Laurie Gere said.
She said the partnership between the two cities has meant a quarter of a century of friendship, diplomacy and a shared appreciation for art and culture.
During the celebration, representatives from both cities signed certificates acknowledging the anniversary. Representatives from both sides also shared photos and memories from the last 25 years, and the group ended the celebration with a toast.
The cities are connected in a big way because of their student exchanges, she said. The exchange helps expand the worldview of many students a year. Normally, a group from Anacortes goes to Nikaho one year and their host family students come this way the following year.
The exchange has been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nikaho Mayor Yuji Ichikawa said he is grateful to all the host families in Anacortes and that he hopes the trips can start up again soon.
“When the exchange is open, come to Nikaho city and experience many things, such as Japanese culture, language and food,” he said.
Masami Sasaki, the Nikaho Sister Cities President, also talked about how unfortunate it is to have the exchanges canceled for now. He talked about what would happen in the autumn in Japan, when people would eat food like rice, grapes and chestnuts and said he hoped Anacortes people can experience those foods, too.
“I hope such a day will come,” he said, via translator Tomomi Sasaki.
Jon Lovrich, the president of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association, called the partnership with Nikaho the strongest relationship of all of Anacortes’ sister cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.