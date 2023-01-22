Wine Festival 2

Local and regional wineries have offered samples of their products at the Anacortes Spring Wine Festival in past years. This year's will be set up a little differently with a new name, Anacortes Uncorked.

 File photo

Anacortes Uncorked, formerly the Spring Wine Festival, hosted by the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, is Saturday, Feb. 4.

Attendees can choose one of two sessions, either noon to 3 p.m. or 4-7 p.m., for the event at the port's Transit Shed.

