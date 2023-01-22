Local and regional wineries have offered samples of their products at the Anacortes Spring Wine Festival in past years. This year's will be set up a little differently with a new name, Anacortes Uncorked.
Anacortes Uncorked, formerly the Spring Wine Festival, hosted by the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, is Saturday, Feb. 4.
Attendees can choose one of two sessions, either noon to 3 p.m. or 4-7 p.m., for the event at the port's Transit Shed.
They will receive 10 tasting tickets and food from multiple vendors.
Tickets are $100 each (or $35 for designated drivers).
The artisan food pairings to eat there or take home are from Beach Castle Sweets, Fidalgo Fudge, Seabears and Samish Bay Cheese.
Hors d'ouevres are from Bastion Brewing, Gere-a-Deli, Majestic Inn & Spa and Simply Sound Catering. An oyster vendor is being finalized now.
Participating wineries are BacoVino Winery, Bontzu Cellars, Deception Cellars, Drum Roll Wine, Finnriver Farm & Cidery, Furion Cellars, Julian Margot, Laterus Winery, Long Cellars, Love That Red Winery, Michael Florentino Cellars, Pasek Cellars, Samson Estates Winery, Sherman Winery, Skagit Cellars, Skagit Crest Vineyard and Winery, Sky River Mead, Three of Cups Winery, Tinte Cellars, Treveri Cellars and Willamette Valley Vineyards.
