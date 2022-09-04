Please submit event calendar listings for online and for print consideration to goskagit.com/360. Tickets: my360tix.com
Events
• The Anacortes Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
• Skagit Valley native Gracie Ermi will present “Everyone Belongs in Tech” at the Sept. 8 meeting of the Anacortes branch of American Association of University Women. Ermi is a national ambassador for a STEM program called If/Then Initiative. She will talk about her career of building technology to help the environment and how computer science, combined with other fields, is building solutions to problems. She works at the Allen Institute for AI in Seattle.
This program is open to the public and is at 7 p.m. at the Anacortes Public Library and on Zoom. Email for Zoom link: aauw.meeting@gmail.com
• A residential cleanup day is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10. Garbage may be dropped off at the city’s operations facility for free by Anacortes residents. The event accepts household garbage, furniture and yard waste. Information: 360-293-1921
• A volunteer work party with the Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is Saturday, Sept. 10. Information: friendsoftheacfl.org
Arts
• The 98221 Artist’s Studio Tour is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. It includes 31 studios and creative spaces plus two galleries in town featuring more than 50 artists this year, including 13 new ones.
The artists, located across Fidalgo Island, will showcase their artistic style and methods in mediums like fiber arts, blacksmithing, jewelry-making, photography, ceramics, sculpture and glass art.
Details about the art and artists in the self-guided tour are available via 98221StudioTour on Facebook and Instagram. Website: anacortesstudiotour.com. Brochures and maps are available at galleries and many business venues.
Music
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. No audition is required. Performances are at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call 360-941-7507.
• Live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts live music: Whistle Lake Jazz Quartet at 6 p.m. today, the Naughty Blokes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Norris and Nicely at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Stevie and the Blue Flames at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Andre Feriante at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts live music: Three for Silver (9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10), Cozmic Sauce (9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17) and Desolation Sound at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts Tapwater at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 ($15 in advance, $20 day of show, kids 12 and under free) and Groovebot at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 ($12 adults, children 12 and under are free).
At the library
The Anacortes Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The FriendShop is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
The Friends of the Library group is seeking volunteers. Contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com.
Summer reading continues through today. Kids can pick up a prize book until then. A grand prize drawing is Sept. 7.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• The grand prize drawing for all ages will be drawn and notified today.
• Second Sunday Jazz featuring Greta Matassa is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Heart of Anacortes. Matassa was voted the best jazz vocalist in the Northwest by Earshot Magazine. She has recorded 11 CDs.
• The library will host a table at the Anacortes Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Friends of the Library will be on-site to sell books and media of all genres, and the librarians will share a storytime at the kids’ booth.
• The library’s book club will discuss “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. For information, call Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or visit library.cityofanacortes.org.
• Tech help is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library’s help desk.
For kids and teems
• A teen actors’ workshop for ninth through 12th grades is 3-4:30 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 9-30, in the library’s community room. The class, which covers auditions, character development, writing in a scene, monologues and improvisation, is offered in partnership with Anacortes Community Theatre.
• A Mo Willems Day storytime, celebrating Willems’ most popular book characters like Elephant Piggie and the Pigeon, is at 10 a.m. Saturday in the children’s section of the library.
• Talk Like a Pirate Day is at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, where attendees should come in a pirate costume and enjoy pirate-themed stories and a craft.
For seniors
The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
• Registration is open for the Aging Mastery Program. The 10-week program, developed by the National Council on Aging, is 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 14, through Nov. 16. The $60 fee includes materials. Registration: cityofanacortes.org/1408/Aging-Mastery-Program
• Joan Roulac will lead a beginning T’ai Chi Chih class from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 4. The cost for this four-week series is $75. To sign up, call Joan at 360-298-2789 or email Joan@MountaintopMusings.com.
• Reiki energetic “tune-up” sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up for 15-minute appointments at the front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
• Rock painting takes place at the center from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays. Supplies are provided, or people can bring their own.
• Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Information: email jackie_jla@msn.com
• Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Information: zuke.uke@gmail.com
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Register at islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204.
– The Island Health Farm Stand is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard next to the 24th Street entrance.
– A class on breastfeeding is at noon today, online.
– Appointments are available for Patient Portal help on Thursdays.
– A class on suicide prevention is at noon Thursday.
– A swallow screening is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
– A virtual class on dietary strategies for managing high cholesterol is Thursday, Sept. 15.
– A memory screening is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a community science wetland monitoring Friday. Registration: friendsoftheacfl.org
A family nature walk is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, starting at Trailhead 23, access just north of Patricia Lane on Heart Lake Road.
A sunset hike on Sugarloaf mountain starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Ray Auld Drive parking lot at the base of Mount Erie.
• The city’s spray park at Storvik Park is open at 11 a.m. daily during the summer.
