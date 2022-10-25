The stories told in "Little Women: The Musical" are from the late 1800s, but many of their themes and the struggles the young women come across are very relevant to today's world, Director Tom Ochiai said.
The musical follows the coming-of-age story of Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March who grow and eventually get married and head into the world. It deals with the Civil War, with death of a close loved one and with trying to make it in a world dominated by men.
The production is at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 20, at Anacortes Community Theater. Tickets are $25. Information: acttheatre.com.
Ochiai said he started planning for this show a couple of years ago, just as his daughter was about to graduate from high school. The pandemic pushed the show by a few years, and now Ochiai's daughter is studying the male-dominated field of mechanical engineering in college.
Jo March tries to be a writer in a world where women didn't get as far, Ochiai said. The themes are still relevant today, he said.
To help highlight the push for women's rights and the strong women throughout history that made a difference, Ochiai is printing off 25 large posters of important historical women to fill the theater lobby. Guests can look them over before the show and at intermission, he said.
"Little Women," based on the book by Louisa May Alcott, is an important one to showcase that history, he said.
It also has a beautiful story and one that audiences may love to see come alive, he said.
The story is changed as dialog is cut down and songs added in, Ochiai said.
"That distillation gives his musical a life of its own, separate from the book," he said.
Even without a connection, people can be drawn in by the beautiful music, he said. He said he is a musician more than an actor and has wanted to work on this music for years. The musical director is Jennifer Campbell.
Each of the main characters has their own song.
In the musical, Lucy Price plays Jo, Sierra Jones is Beth, Emily Castle is Meg and Katie Wagenbach is Amy.
Wagenbach said she was looking to get back into theater after the pandemic and saw the movie, so she felt drawn to this story.
This is a family-based story and one with a message of supporting women that is so true to life even in this time period, she said.
"It's really beautiful, and we need that right now," she said.
Jones said she wanted to be a part of the play because of its meaning.
"It's about family and feminism and the empowerment of women in the world," she said.
Price read this book as a school assignment. It sparked a love of reading for her that is similar to her character Jo's voracious appetite for books, she said. She also has four young siblings and feels a connection to her family similar to the one Jo feels.
The set plays a part in creating this world, Ochiai said.
The majority of the story takes place in the March house. On stage, it is built with slats of the wall wider open than a standard wall. Color will play a big part in setting the mood of the scene and a more open set will allow that color projected on the back wall really show, he said.
The set also centers on a fireplace. Ochiai said he hopes the audience feels drawn to it just as the March family is, gathering around to feel its warmth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.