Everyone attending the next Anacortes Community Theatre-hosted show will have the best seat in the house, according to magician Elliott Hunter.
Hunter will host two live, interactive magic shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For Saturday’s show, he will be joined by two magical friends.
Tickets are $15 for an individual or $30 per household. Tickets available at acttheatre.com.
The shows, hosted on Zoom, will mean that everyone gets a front-row seat and be able to select cards and take part in the show, Hunter said.
Hunter has hosted more than 100 virtual magic shows throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The live, interactive format is supposed to help fight against screen fatigue, Hunter said. Every few moments, the screen is changing, instead of just watching one camera angle like in most school and work settings.
“It’s a dynamic experience, so hopefully people forget they are watching a virtual show,” he said.
Hunter and his fellow magicians designed completely new shows to fit the Zoom format. The tricks are different than people would see in a large, live show, he said. Then, they worked to create the right camera angles, the overview on the table and fisheye lenses to showcase the illusions.
Hunter calls his show the VIP (Virtual Illusion Productions) Experience.
He will host his own show on Feb. 22. Then, on Feb. 23, he will be joined by some of his friends in magic, Bill Cook and Chris Herren (as his character Faust).
Hunter and Herren have performed together, including headlining a show in Las Vegas. All three are logging on from different places, which is the magic of Zoom, Hunter said.
He said he’s excited to bring this show to Anacortes, where he grew up.
“I believe magic has such profound communicative properties,” he said. “It can bridge a gap and bring people together.”
