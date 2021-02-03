Anacortes Community Theatre produced its full season of six shows last year, despite going completely virtual after the first production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, it’s making some changes so it’s ready when theaters can reopen.
The theater group didn’t sell season tickets this year, ACT Operations Manager Willow McLaughlin said.
That allows for more flexibility, but also means a big loss of revenue at the beginning of the year, ACT Board President T.J. Fantini said. Normally, the group sells about 1,100 season tickets.
This year, it will present shows as it can while giving staff more time to edit video and to prepare for when reopening becomes an option.
“The best way to support the theater is to buy tickets to our virtual shows,” he said. “We know this isn’t the normal theater experience.”
As shows continue online, the theater will make updates to its ventilation and sanitation policies.
“We want to be ready to reopen in 2022,” Fantini said.
Previous season ticket holders before will get priority to renew their tickets and keep their seats for the 2022 season, McLaughlin said.
The theater hosted a magic show one weekend in January. Its first full-length musical of the year, “A Killer Party,” opens Feb. 12.
Up next is “The Last Five Years” in May, Fantini said. The next show hasn’t been announced yet.
When the time comes for that announcement, the theater will post on its Facebook page and announce through an email newsletter, Fantini said. Newsletter signup is at acttheatre.com.
People interested in directing a show for ACT can apply on its website. The production committee reviews all applications. If approved, the application goes to the board, which has the final say. Shows this year must follow safety and distancing rules currently in place due to the pandemic.
Another reason for changes this year is that companies that control the rights to musicals and plays are changing the way they do things. Last year, ACT controlled each show on its own website and presented the shows in its own way.
This year, each show comes with its own set of rules and its own platform.
For example, last year, people had a window of roughly five hours within which they could watch their two-hour or so show. Now, the next show “A Killer Party,” will start at a set time, just like a live show, McLaughlin said.
All ticket and production information are still hosted on the ACT website, she said.
Each month, ACT also holds a virtual meeting of its Page to the Stage group, which allows writers to try out plays, monologues and scenes they are working on. Actors attend and read the pieces aloud, then open to group discussion, McLaughlin said.
The theater also plans some virtual workshops of completed plays this year.
Normally, ACT teachers visit the elementary schools to do productions. This year, it is planning on doing one production with some students from each of the three elementary schools working together in a virtual format, McLaughlin said. Other Class ACT performing classes for kids are on hold.
Information: acttheatre.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.