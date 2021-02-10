As detective Justine Case thinks back over her life, one incident stands out – a theatrical dinner party that turned deadly.
As Case writes a memoir about her life, the dinner party comes to life in “A Killer Party,” which opens Feb. 12 at Anacortes Community Theatre.
A younger version of detective Case arrives to investigate at the home of a dinner party of the cast and crew of a new musical. She has to separate everyone to complete interviews. That separation works well for this show, written in 2020 and meant to be filmed by actors in different locations, according to director Sydney Brady.
The show, featuring several actors, was filmed at the actors’ homes over several days and then edited together to create one final production, Brady said.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 13, 19 and 20, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 14 and 21. The virtual shows start right on time, so Brady encourages people to get their tickets early at acttheatre.com and make sure they are able to stream so they don’t miss the shows.
The musical has a lot of jokes and catchy songs, Brady said.
“The story is ridiculous and made me laugh,” Brady said. “The songs are fun, peppy and uplifting, with smart and funny lyrics.”
The writing for the show is clever, Brady said. The characters have names like Varthur McArthur, Shea Crescendo, Vivika Orsonwelles and George Murderer.
She presented the idea to ACT for this year. The board not only liked the idea but invited her to direct the show. So she had a few months to direct her first ACT show with the challenge of a remote format.
Filming took plenty of logistics, Brady said. Every piece was filmed on the same camera, to help with consistency in filming, by a member of each actor’s household. The plot lends itself well to separation because each suspect is kept in a different part of the house. So the actors filmed their portions in those rooms.
Willow McLaughlin is video editor.
“This is definitely a new experience, seeing how it all goes together,” Brady said.
