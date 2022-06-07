Prepare to laugh and cry at a heartwarming story about two young lovers realizing what love truly looks like.
The Anacortes Community Theatre will put on “The Fantasticks” show throughout June. ACT recently presented Steel Magnolias but has not shown a musical in two years due to the pandemic. Opening day will be Thursday, June 9, nearly a week later than planned due to COVID-19 case in the cast.
“This one is so fun because it’s the first musical back since we shut down for COVID,” producer Willow McLaughlin said. “So, it is really great to have people singing onstage again.”
“The Fantasticks” is a quirky romance musical that people of any age can enjoy.
Director Eric Millegan said that a big theme of the play is that getting a broken heart can be the first step to falling in true love.
“I love it,” he said. “The music is so good. It is such a nice story.”
Millegan had directed “The Fantasticks” before when he was in high school, and when McLaughlin suggested it, he was excited.
He will be filling in for the role of Mortimer for a couple of the showings.
Playing the lead roles of the lovers are Abigail Hanson playing Luisa and Josh Sharpe playing Matt.
Hanson hasn’t performed onstage since 2019, and Sharpe hasn’t since 2018.
“The stage feels like home, so it is nice to come back,” Hanson said.
Sharpe was supposed to be assistant director of the musical, but when no young men showed up for auditions, he got the opportunity to play the role of Matt.
Nearing the oldest he could be to play the role, Sharpe was excited to take on the character.
“It was a cool opportunity because I’ll never be able to play this role again,” he said.
Although her personality is different, Hanson feels she can relate to the character of Luisa about views of love and the world.
Sharpe said he connects to his character’s personal growth throughout the story. Matt begins without much knowledge of the world and gains wisdom throughout the story.
“With COVID and graduating college, I have learned a lot about myself and my priorities,” Sharpe said.
Jeffery Millegan, brother of the director, plays Bellomy, the father of Luisa.
Jeffery Millegan has not acted since high school, 29 years ago.
“It is a great opportunity to stretch myself a bit and put myself out there and get out of my comfort zone, and it is a lot of fun,” he said.
Robert Steele plays Hucklebee, the father of Matt.
Steele is an experienced East Coast Swing, ballroom and tango dancer.
Steele and Jeffery Millegan perform four dances, including two duets, throughout the musical.
Performances will be at 7:30pm Thursday through Saturday, June 9 to June 25, with 2 p.m. Sunday performances on June 12 and 26.
“I think (the audience) are all going to walk out feeling really happy, which I think everyone could use right now,” McLaughlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.